France vs. Morocco World Cup Prediction Today: Picks, Best Bets and Props (July 9)

France vs Morocco Picks in Summary

The Round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup continues today, with Colombia meeting Switzerland at 4 p.m. ET.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Prediction Today: France vs Morocco Quarterfinal

When these two teams played in the last World Cup semis -- a match France won 2-0 -- both deployed a more conservative style, and it ended up being a match with just three combined shots on target. In this summer's World Cup, these teams have been a lot more willing to let their attackers play freely, and they've been dang good going forward, which puts me on this bet.

It probably won't take much convincing for the French side of this wager as France are -850 to score at least once. France are loaded in attack with several players who are capable of creating danger out of nothing. They've shown that time and time again, scoring at least three goals in four of their five matches at this World Cup. The lone exception was a 1-0 win versus Paraguay in the Round of 16 in a match that France dominated, owning 76% of the possession and putting five shots on target.

Morocco's Cinderella run in 2022 was built on a stingy defense. This time around, they are no Cinderella -- they're legit -- and they've been much stronger going forward than they were four years ago. Across their previous three matches, Morocco have scored eight total goals, and they're coming off an impressive 3-0 win over Canada. While Morocco to score is likely to be the tougher side of this bet, I think Morocco has the talent and style to hurt France's elite defense.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

France leads the betting board at +185 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by Argentina at +410 and Spain at +650.

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Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.