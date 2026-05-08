Guardians vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 8

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Minnesota Twins.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Guardians vs Twins Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (20-19) vs. Minnesota Twins (16-22)

Date: Friday, May 8, 2026

Friday, May 8, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: Apple TV+

Guardians vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-138) | MIN: (+118)

CLE: (-138) | MIN: (+118) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+155) | MIN: +1.5 (-188)

CLE: -1.5 (+155) | MIN: +1.5 (-188) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Guardians vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Parker Messick (Guardians) - 3-1, 2.40 ERA vs Connor Prielipp (Twins) - 1-0, 3.86 ERA

The Guardians will give the ball to Parker Messick (3-1, 2.40 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Twins will counter with Connor Prielipp (1-0, 3.86 ERA). When Messick starts, his team is 5-2-0 against the spread this season. Messick's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-2). The Twins have a 2-1-0 record against the spread in Prielipp's starts. The Twins are 1-2 in Prielipp's three starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Guardians vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Guardians win (56.9%)

Guardians vs Twins Moneyline

Cleveland is the favorite, -138 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +118 underdog on the road.

Guardians vs Twins Spread

The Twins are at the Guardians, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Twins are +155 to cover the spread, and the Guardians are -188.

Guardians vs Twins Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Guardians-Twins on May 8, with the over being -124 and the under +102.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Twins Betting Trends

The Guardians have won in eight, or 47.1%, of the 17 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Cleveland has been victorious one time in three chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over in 19 of their 38 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Guardians have posted a record of 20-18-0 against the spread this season.

The Twins have been the moneyline underdog 27 total times this season. They've finished 12-15 in those games.

Minnesota has a 7-5 record (winning 58.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer.

The Twins have played in 38 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-13-1).

The Twins have covered 47.4% of their games this season, going 18-20-0 ATS.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez is hitting .211 with eight doubles, six home runs and 28 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .341 and a slugging percentage of .394.

Among qualified batters in MLB, he is 146th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage, and 97th in slugging.

Chase DeLauter leads Cleveland in OBP (.392), slugging percentage (.548) and total hits (38) this season. He's batting .306.

He ranks 22nd in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging in the majors.

DeLauter has picked up a hit in 11 straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .514 with five doubles, a home run, five walks and seven RBIs.

Brayan Rocchio has collected 32 base hits, an OBP of .343 and a slugging percentage of .369 this season.

Angel Martinez has been key for Cleveland with 30 hits, an OBP of .311 plus a slugging percentage of .468.

Twins Player Leaders

Ryan Jeffers has five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks while hitting .302. He's slugging .531 with an on-base percentage of .409.

Byron Buxton has collected 36 hits while slugging .514. Both lead his team. He has a batting average of .243 with an on-base percentage of .298.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 97th in batting average, 136th in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage.

Brooks Lee has accumulated an on-base percentage of .326, a team-high for the Twins.

Luke Keaschall is batting .234 with eight doubles, a home run and 15 walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!