Guardians vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 5

Odds updated as of 12:15 p.m.

The Kansas City Royals will take on the Cleveland Guardians in MLB action on Monday.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Royals vs Guardians Game Info

Kansas City Royals (72-58) vs. Cleveland Guardians (75-55)

Date: Monday, August 26, 2024

Monday, August 26, 2024 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: BSGL

Royals vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-130) | CLE: (+110)

KC: (-130) | CLE: (+110) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+125) | CLE: +1.5 (-150)

KC: -1.5 (+125) | CLE: +1.5 (-150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Royals vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cole Ragans (Royals) - 10-8, 3.31 ERA vs Nick Sandlin (Guardians) - 7-0, 3.88 ERA

The probable pitchers are Cole Ragans (10-8) for the Royals and Nick Sandlin (7-0) for the Guardians. Ragans' team is 12-12-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Ragans' team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (7-7). Sandlin's team was never the underdog on the moneyline a season ago in games he pitched.

Royals vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Royals win (52.3%)

Royals vs Guardians Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Royals-Guardians, Kansas City is the favorite at -130, and Cleveland is +110 playing at home.

Royals vs Guardians Spread

The Royals are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Guardians. The Royals are +125 to cover the spread, while the Guardians are -150.

Royals vs Guardians Over/Under

Royals versus Guardians, on August 26, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Bet on Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Royals vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Royals have come away with 39 wins in the 62 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Kansas City has won 28 of 44 games when listed as at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Royals and their opponents have gone over in 62 of their 127 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Royals have an against the spread mark of 71-56-0 in 127 games with a line this season.

The Guardians are 22-27 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44.9% of those games).

Cleveland has gone 10-14 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer (41.7%).

The Guardians have played in 128 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 63 times (63-58-7).

The Guardians have a 66-62-0 record ATS this season (covering 51.6% of the time).

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 180 hits and an OBP of .396, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .611. He's batting .347.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is first in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Vinnie Pasquantino has 30 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 40 walks. He's batting .266 and slugging .452 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 43rd, his on-base percentage 73rd, and his slugging percentage 41st.

Pasquantino takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with three doubles, a walk and four RBI.

Salvador Perez has 130 hits this season and has a slash line of .276/.333/.473.

Maikel Garcia has seven home runs, 50 RBI and a batting average of .236 this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has totaled 136 hits with a .531 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Guardians. He's batting .274 and with an on-base percentage of .332.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 28th, his on-base percentage is 48th, and he is 12th in slugging.

Josh Naylor is batting .236 with 19 doubles, 28 home runs and 49 walks. He's slugging .464 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 103rd in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Steven Kwan has racked up an on-base percentage of .366, a team-best for the Guardians.

Andres Gimenez is hitting .249 with 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 24 walks.

Royals vs Guardians Head to Head

6/30/2024: 6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/29/2024: 7-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/28/2024: 10-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

10-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/27/2024: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/6/2024: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/4/2024: 8-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/20/2023: 6-2 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-2 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/19/2023: 7-6 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

7-6 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/18/2023: 6-4 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-4 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/26/2023: 8-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.