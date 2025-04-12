Guardians vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 12

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

The Saturday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Kansas City Royals.

Guardians vs Royals Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (7-6) vs. Kansas City Royals (7-7)

Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025

Saturday, April 12, 2025 Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CLEG and FDSKC

Guardians vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-134) | KC: (+114)

CLE: (-134) | KC: (+114) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+155) | KC: +1.5 (-188)

CLE: -1.5 (+155) | KC: +1.5 (-188) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Guardians vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Ortiz (Guardians) - 0-2, 8.44 ERA vs Michael Lorenzen (Royals) - 1-1, 3.18 ERA

The probable pitchers are Luis Ortiz (0-2) for the Guardians and Michael Lorenzen (1-1) for the Royals. Ortiz has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Ortiz's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Lorenzen has started two games with set spreads, and the Royals went 1-1-0. The Royals were named the moneyline underdog for one Lorenzen start this season -- they lost.

Guardians vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Guardians win (55.5%)

Guardians vs Royals Moneyline

Cleveland is a -134 favorite on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a +114 underdog on the road.

Guardians vs Royals Spread

The Royals are +1.5 on the spread (-188 to cover), and Cleveland is +155 to cover the runline.

Guardians vs Royals Over/Under

The over/under for the Guardians versus Royals contest on April 12 has been set at 7.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Guardians vs Royals Betting Trends

The Guardians have been victorious in five of the seven contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Cleveland has been victorious three times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over in six of their 13 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 13 games with a line this season, the Guardians have a mark of 5-8-0 against the spread.

The Royals have gone 2-4 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

Kansas City has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +114 or longer.

The Royals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total six times this season for a 6-8-0 record against the over/under.

The Royals have covered 42.9% of their games this season, going 6-8-0 ATS.

Guardians Player Leaders

Steven Kwan leads Cleveland OPS (.880) this season. He has a .340 batting average, an on-base percentage of .400, and a slugging percentage of .480.

Among the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 52nd in slugging.

Kwan has recorded at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Kyle Manzardo is hitting .209 with a double, a triple, four home runs and eight walks, while slugging .558 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Among qualifiers, he is 119th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage.

Jose Ramirez has 10 hits and is batting .244 this season.

Carlos Santana has two home runs, five RBI and a batting average of .271 this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has accumulated a team-best OBP (.393) and slugging percentage (.481). He's batting .308.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 32nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 34th and he is 51st in slugging.

Witt enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with three doubles, four walks and two RBI.

Maikel Garcia has 12 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .279 while slugging .488 with an on-base percentage of .311.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 50th, his on-base percentage is 99th, and he is 46th in slugging.

Vinnie Pasquantino is hitting .167 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and four walks.

Jonathan India has three doubles and eight walks while hitting .216.

Guardians vs Royals Head to Head

4/11/2025: 7-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 3/30/2025: 6-2 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-2 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/29/2025: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/27/2025: 7-4 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

7-4 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/4/2024: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/3/2024: 7-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/2/2024: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/28/2024: 7-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/27/2024: 6-1 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-1 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/26/2024: 9-4 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

