Guardians vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 11

In MLB action on Friday, the Cleveland Guardians take on the Kansas City Royals.

Guardians vs Royals Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (6-6) vs. Kansas City Royals (7-6)

Date: Friday, April 11, 2025

Friday, April 11, 2025 Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CLEG and FDSKC

Guardians vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-126) | KC: (+108)

CLE: (-126) | KC: (+108) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+162) | KC: +1.5 (-196)

CLE: -1.5 (+162) | KC: +1.5 (-196) Total: 7 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Guardians vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 1-1, 6.52 ERA vs Kris Bubic (Royals) - 2-0, 0.00 ERA

The Guardians will give the nod to Tanner Bibee (1-1, 6.52 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Kris Bubic (2-0, 0.00 ERA). Bibee has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Bibee's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Bubic has started two games with set spreads, and the Royals covered in both chances. The Royals were the underdog on the moneyline for one Bubic start this season -- they won.

Guardians vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Royals win (50.5%)

Guardians vs Royals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Royals-Guardians, Kansas City is the underdog at +108, and Cleveland is -126 playing at home.

Guardians vs Royals Spread

The Royals are +1.5 on the run line against the Guardians. The Royals are -196 to cover, and the Guardians are +162.

Guardians vs Royals Over/Under

Guardians versus Royals on April 11 has an over/under of 7 runs, with the odds on the over -100 and the under set at -122.

Guardians vs Royals Betting Trends

The Guardians have been victorious in four of the six contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Cleveland has won three of four games when listed as at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Guardians' games have gone over the total in five of their 12 opportunities.

The Guardians have an against the spread mark of 4-8-0 in 12 games with a line this season.

The Royals have won two of the five games they were the moneyline underdog this season (40%).

Kansas City has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +108 or longer.

The Royals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 13 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in five of those games (5-8-0).

The Royals have a 6-7-0 record ATS this season (covering 46.2% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Steven Kwan leads Cleveland OPS (.931) this season. He has a .356 batting average, an on-base percentage of .420, and a slugging percentage of .511.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 43rd in slugging.

Kyle Manzardo is batting .225 with a double, a triple, four home runs and seven walks, while slugging .600 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Among all qualified, he is 108th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with nine hits. He is batting .250 this season and six of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Carlos Santana has two home runs, four RBI and a batting average of .267 this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has put up a team-best .460 slugging percentage. He's batting .280 with an on-base percentage of .351.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 57th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage.

Witt takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .353 with four doubles, two walks and two RBI.

Maikel Garcia paces his team with 12 hits. He has a batting average of .279 while slugging .488 with an on-base percentage of .311.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 58th in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage.

Jonathan India has racked up an on-base percentage of .357, a team-best for the Royals.

Vinnie Pasquantino is hitting .178 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and three walks.

Guardians vs Royals Head to Head

3/30/2025: 6-2 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-2 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/29/2025: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/27/2025: 7-4 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

7-4 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/4/2024: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/3/2024: 7-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/2/2024: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/28/2024: 7-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/27/2024: 6-1 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-1 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/26/2024: 9-4 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-4 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/26/2024: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

