Guardians vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 29

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Boston Red Sox.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game.

Guardians vs Red Sox Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (33-25) vs. Boston Red Sox (23-32)

Date: Friday, May 29, 2026

Friday, May 29, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CleGuardians.TV and NESN

Guardians vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-124) | BOS: (+106)

CLE: (-124) | BOS: (+106) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+164) | BOS: +1.5 (-200)

CLE: -1.5 (+164) | BOS: +1.5 (-200) Total: 8 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Guardians vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi (Guardians) - 3-5, 5.18 ERA vs Tyler Samaniego (Red Sox) - 0-2, 1.04 ERA

The Guardians will give the nod to Slade Cecconi (3-5) against the Red Sox and Tyler Samaniego (0-2). When Cecconi starts, his team is 3-6-0 against the spread this season. Cecconi's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Samaniego's team was never the underdog on the moneyline a season ago in games he pitched.

Guardians vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (50.3%)

Guardians vs Red Sox Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Guardians vs. Red Sox reveal Cleveland as the favorite (-124) and Boston as the underdog (+106) on the road.

Guardians vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are at +1.5 on the runline against the Guardians. The Red Sox are -200 to cover the spread, and the Guardians are +164.

The over/under for the Guardians versus Red Sox game on May 29 has been set at 8, with -112 odds on the over and -108 odds on the under.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Boston Red Sox on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Guardians have been victorious in 18, or 58.1%, of the 31 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Cleveland has a record of 12-11 when favored by -124 or more this year.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 27 of their 54 opportunities.

The Guardians are 28-26-0 against the spread in their 54 games that had a posted line this season.

The Red Sox have won 33.3% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (6-12).

Boston is 4-9 (winning only 30.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer.

The Red Sox have played in 55 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 25 times (25-29-1).

The Red Sox are 22-33-0 against the spread this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez is batting .226 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 38 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .343 while slugging .396.

He is 120th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage, and 91st in slugging among all qualifying hitters in baseball.

Chase DeLauter has 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 25 walks. He's batting .260 and slugging .438 with an on-base percentage of .342.

His batting average is 65th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 65th, and his slugging percentage 60th.

DeLauter has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Brayan Rocchio leads the Guardians with an OPS of .801. He has a slash line of .298/.379/.421 this season.

Rocchio has recorded a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .375 with a double.

Angel Martinez has 44 hits, which ranks first among Cleveland hitters this season, while batting .246 with 19 extra-base hits.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Willson Contreras has put up a team-best OBP (.381), and paces the Red Sox in hits (54). He's batting .286 and slugging.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 31st in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 22nd and he is 20th in slugging.

Contreras enters this game on an 11-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .421 with a double, two triples, two home runs, two walks and eight RBIs.

Wilyer Abreu is slugging .433 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .286 with an on-base percentage of .349.

He is currently 31st in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Ceddanne Rafaela is hitting .283 with 10 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 12 walks.

Jarren Duran is hitting .213 with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 16 walks.

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