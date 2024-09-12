Guardians vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 12

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

On Thursday in MLB, the Cleveland Guardians are up against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Guardians vs Rays Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (84-62) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (71-75)

Date: Thursday, September 12, 2024

Thursday, September 12, 2024 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: FOX

Guardians vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-136) | TB: (+116)

CLE: (-136) | TB: (+116) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+152) | TB: +1.5 (-184)

CLE: -1.5 (+152) | TB: +1.5 (-184) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Guardians vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 3-8, 5.25 ERA vs Ryan Pepiot (Rays) - 8-6, 3.66 ERA

The Guardians will look to Gavin Williams (3-8) versus the Rays and Ryan Pepiot (8-6). Williams and his team are 3-9-0 ATS this season when he starts. Williams' team has a record of 2-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Rays have an 8-13-0 record against the spread in Pepiot's starts. The Rays are 3-4 in Pepiot's seven starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Guardians vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Guardians win (50.2%)

Guardians vs Rays Moneyline

Cleveland is a -136 favorite on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a +116 underdog on the road.

Guardians vs Rays Spread

The Rays are +1.5 on the spread (-184 to cover), and Cleveland is +152 to cover the runline.

Guardians vs Rays Over/Under

The Guardians-Rays contest on Sept. 12 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -118 and the under at -104.

Guardians vs Rays Betting Trends

The Guardians have been victorious in 57, or 67.1%, of the 85 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Cleveland has a record of 28-17 when favored by -136 or more this year.

The Guardians and their opponents have hit the over in 68 of their 144 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Guardians are 76-68-0 against the spread in their 144 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rays have compiled a 33-43 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 43.4% of those games).

Tampa Bay is 12-21 (winning only 36.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

In the 145 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Rays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-75-5).

The Rays have gone 77-68-0 against the spread this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 152 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .512. He's batting .270 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 36th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 15th in slugging.

Ramirez will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with a double and three walks.

Josh Naylor has 25 doubles, 29 home runs and 53 walks. He's batting .244 and slugging .464 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 92nd, his on-base percentage 77th, and his slugging percentage 34th.

Steven Kwan leads Cleveland in OBP (.361) this season, fueled by 137 hits.

Kwan takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with six walks.

Andres Gimenez has been key for Cleveland with 135 hits, an OBP of .304 plus a slugging percentage of .342.

Gimenez has hit safely in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with an RBI.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has accumulated 148 hits with a .338 on-base percentage and a .416 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Rays. He's batting .281.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 78th in slugging.

Diaz hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .389 with a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Christopher Morel is batting .196 with 10 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 59 walks. He's slugging .356 with an on-base percentage of .293.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 137th, his on-base percentage is 122nd, and he is 130th in slugging.

Brandon Lowe is hitting .245 with 19 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 33 walks.

Jose Caballero is hitting .231 with 23 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks.

Guardians vs Rays Head to Head

7/14/2024: 2-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/13/2024: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/12/2024: 2-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/3/2023: 6-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/2/2023: 7-6 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/1/2023: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/13/2023: 9-2 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

9-2 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/12/2023: 6-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/11/2023: 9-8 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

9-8 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 10/8/2022: 1-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 5.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

