Guardians vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 29

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The Wednesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Tampa Bay Rays.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Guardians vs Rays Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (15-15) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (17-11)

Date: Wednesday, April 29, 2026

Wednesday, April 29, 2026 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CleGuardians.TV and Rays.TV

Guardians vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-116) | TB: (-102)

CLE: (-116) | TB: (-102) Spread: CLE: +1.5 (-220) | TB: -1.5 (+180)

CLE: +1.5 (-220) | TB: -1.5 (+180) Total: 6.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Guardians vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 4-1, 3.28 ERA vs Drew Rasmussen (Rays) - 2-0, 2.45 ERA

The probable starters are Gavin Williams (4-1) for the Guardians and Drew Rasmussen (2-0) for the Rays. Williams' team is 5-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Williams and his team have won each of the four games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Rays have gone 3-2-0 against the spread when Rasmussen starts. The Rays are 2-1 in Rasmussen's three starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Guardians vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (55.5%)

Guardians vs Rays Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Guardians vs. Rays reveal Cleveland as the favorite (-116) and Tampa Bay as the underdog (-102) on the road.

Guardians vs Rays Spread

The Rays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Guardians. The Rays are +180 to cover, while the Guardians are -220 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Guardians vs Rays Over/Under

A combined run total of 6.5 has been set for Guardians-Rays on April 29, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

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Guardians vs Rays Betting Trends

The Guardians have come away with seven wins in the 13 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Cleveland has a record of 7-6 when favored by -116 or more this year.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 15 of their 30 opportunities.

The Guardians have posted a record of 16-14-0 against the spread this season.

The Rays have won 53.8% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (7-6).

Tampa Bay is 5-3 (winning 62.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Rays have played in 28 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-11-0).

The Rays have collected a 17-11-0 record ATS this season (covering 60.7% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with an OBP of .354, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .450. He's batting .229 on the season.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 125th, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 60th in slugging.

Chase DeLauter is batting .245 with six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 13 walks, while slugging .489 with an on-base percentage of .333.

He is 84th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging in MLB.

DeLauter has picked up a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Brayan Rocchio leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.398) powered by six extra-base hits.

Angel Martinez leads Cleveland with 24 hits, batting .276 this season with 10 extra-base hits.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has accumulated an on-base percentage of .424 and a slugging percentage of .486. Both lead the Rays. He's batting .327.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage is fourth, and he is 37th in slugging.

Junior Caminero's 29 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .259 while slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 67th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage.

Jonathan Aranda is hitting .228 with four doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks.

Chandler Simpson has two triples and six walks while hitting .309.

Guardians vs Rays Head to Head

4/27/2026: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/7/2025: 2-1 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

2-1 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/6/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/5/2025: 7-1 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-1 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/4/2025: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/27/2025: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/26/2025: 3-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/25/2025: 9-0 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-0 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/15/2024: 2-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/14/2024: 6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

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