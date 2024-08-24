Guardians vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 24
Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Texas Rangers.
Guardians vs Rangers Game Info
- Cleveland Guardians (73-55) vs. Texas Rangers (60-69)
- Date: Saturday, August 24, 2024
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio
- Coverage: BSGL
Guardians vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: CLE: (-130) | TEX: (+110)
- Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+168) | TEX: +1.5 (-205)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)
Guardians vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Ben Lively (Guardians) - 10-8, 3.67 ERA vs Jon Gray (Rangers) - 5-4, 3.75 ERA
The Guardians will give the nod to Ben Lively (10-8) versus the Rangers and Jon Gray (5-4). When Lively starts, his team is 12-9-0 against the spread this season. Lively's team has a record of 10-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Rangers have a 7-9-0 record against the spread in Gray's starts. The Rangers have been the underdog on the moneyline in three of Gray's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.
Guardians vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Guardians win (50%)
Guardians vs Rangers Moneyline
- Texas is a +110 underdog on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -130 favorite at home.
Guardians vs Rangers Spread
- The Rangers are +1.5 on the run line against the Guardians. The Rangers are -205 to cover, and the Guardians are +168.
Guardians vs Rangers Over/Under
- The Guardians-Rangers game on August 24 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -104 and the under at -118.
Guardians vs Rangers Betting Trends
- The Guardians have come away with 48 wins in the 73 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- Cleveland has a record of 32-16 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -130 or more on the moneyline.
- The Guardians and their opponents have hit the over in 62 of their 126 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Guardians are 64-62-0 against the spread in their 126 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Rangers have won 18 of the 51 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (35.3%).
- Texas has a 9-20 record (winning only 31% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.
- The Rangers have played in 124 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 56 times (56-64-4).
- The Rangers have collected a 55-69-0 record against the spread this season.
Guardians Player Leaders
- Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 133 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .527. He's batting .271 with an on-base percentage of .331.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 35th, his on-base percentage ranks 51st, and he is 12th in slugging.
- Josh Naylor is batting .237 with 19 doubles, 27 home runs and 48 walks, while slugging .463 with an on-base percentage of .318.
- His batting average is 101st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 81st, and his slugging percentage 36th.
- Steven Kwan leads Cleveland with an OBP of .367 this season while batting .306 with 36 walks and 71 runs scored.
- Andres Gimenez is batting .251 with a .303 OBP and 50 RBI for Cleveland this season.
Rangers Player Leaders
- Corey Seager has 120 hits, a team-best for the Rangers. He's batting .273 and slugging .502 with an on-base percentage of .353.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 16th in slugging.
- Marcus Semien is slugging .400 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .242 with an on-base percentage of .312.
- Including all qualified players, he is 88th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 95th in slugging percentage.
- Josh Smith a has .355 on-base percentage to lead the Rangers.
- Adolis Garcia is batting .225 with 20 doubles, 21 home runs and 37 walks.
Guardians vs Rangers Head to Head
- 8/23/2024: 5-3 TEX (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 5/15/2024: 4-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 5/14/2024: 7-4 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 5/13/2024: 7-0 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 9/17/2023: 9-2 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 9/16/2023: 2-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 9/15/2023: 12-3 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 7/16/2023: 6-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 7/15/2023: 2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 7/14/2023: 12-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
