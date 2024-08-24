Guardians vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 24

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Texas Rangers.

Guardians vs Rangers Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (73-55) vs. Texas Rangers (60-69)

Date: Saturday, August 24, 2024

Saturday, August 24, 2024 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: BSGL

Guardians vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-130) | TEX: (+110)

CLE: (-130) | TEX: (+110) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+168) | TEX: +1.5 (-205)

CLE: -1.5 (+168) | TEX: +1.5 (-205) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Guardians vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ben Lively (Guardians) - 10-8, 3.67 ERA vs Jon Gray (Rangers) - 5-4, 3.75 ERA

The Guardians will give the nod to Ben Lively (10-8) versus the Rangers and Jon Gray (5-4). When Lively starts, his team is 12-9-0 against the spread this season. Lively's team has a record of 10-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Rangers have a 7-9-0 record against the spread in Gray's starts. The Rangers have been the underdog on the moneyline in three of Gray's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

Guardians vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Guardians win (50%)

Guardians vs Rangers Moneyline

Texas is a +110 underdog on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -130 favorite at home.

Guardians vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are +1.5 on the run line against the Guardians. The Rangers are -205 to cover, and the Guardians are +168.

Guardians vs Rangers Over/Under

The Guardians-Rangers game on August 24 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -104 and the under at -118.

Guardians vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Guardians have come away with 48 wins in the 73 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Cleveland has a record of 32-16 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -130 or more on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have hit the over in 62 of their 126 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Guardians are 64-62-0 against the spread in their 126 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers have won 18 of the 51 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (35.3%).

Texas has a 9-20 record (winning only 31% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The Rangers have played in 124 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 56 times (56-64-4).

The Rangers have collected a 55-69-0 record against the spread this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 133 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .527. He's batting .271 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 35th, his on-base percentage ranks 51st, and he is 12th in slugging.

Josh Naylor is batting .237 with 19 doubles, 27 home runs and 48 walks, while slugging .463 with an on-base percentage of .318.

His batting average is 101st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 81st, and his slugging percentage 36th.

Steven Kwan leads Cleveland with an OBP of .367 this season while batting .306 with 36 walks and 71 runs scored.

Andres Gimenez is batting .251 with a .303 OBP and 50 RBI for Cleveland this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Corey Seager has 120 hits, a team-best for the Rangers. He's batting .273 and slugging .502 with an on-base percentage of .353.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 16th in slugging.

Marcus Semien is slugging .400 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .242 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Including all qualified players, he is 88th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 95th in slugging percentage.

Josh Smith a has .355 on-base percentage to lead the Rangers.

Adolis Garcia is batting .225 with 20 doubles, 21 home runs and 37 walks.

Guardians vs Rangers Head to Head

8/23/2024: 5-3 TEX (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-3 TEX (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/15/2024: 4-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/14/2024: 7-4 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-4 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/13/2024: 7-0 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-0 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/17/2023: 9-2 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-2 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/16/2023: 2-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/15/2023: 12-3 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

12-3 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/16/2023: 6-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/15/2023: 2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 7/14/2023: 12-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

