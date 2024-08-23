Guardians vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 23

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The MLB's Friday schedule includes the Cleveland Guardians facing the Texas Rangers.

Guardians vs Rangers Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (73-54) vs. Texas Rangers (59-69)

Date: Friday, August 23, 2024

Friday, August 23, 2024 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: BSGL

Guardians vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-142) | TEX: (+120)

CLE: (-142) | TEX: (+120) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+160) | TEX: +1.5 (-194)

CLE: -1.5 (+160) | TEX: +1.5 (-194) Total: 7 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Guardians vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 10-5, 3.33 ERA vs Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 8-7, 3.76 ERA

The Guardians will give the ball to Tanner Bibee (10-5, 3.33 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Rangers will counter with Nathan Eovaldi (8-7, 3.76 ERA). Bibee and his team have a record of 15-9-0 against the spread when he starts. Bibee's team is 12-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rangers have an 11-11-0 ATS record in Eovaldi's 22 starts that had a set spread. The Rangers are 2-5 in Eovaldi's seven starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Guardians vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Guardians win (50.6%)

Guardians vs Rangers Moneyline

The Guardians vs Rangers moneyline has Cleveland as a -142 favorite, while Texas is a +120 underdog on the road.

Guardians vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are at +1.5 on the runline against the Guardians. The Rangers are -194 to cover the spread, and the Guardians are +160.

Guardians vs Rangers Over/Under

A total of 7 runs has been set for the Guardians-Rangers contest on August 23, with the over available at -122 and the under at -100.

Guardians vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Guardians have been chosen as favorites in 72 games this year and have walked away with the win 48 times (66.7%) in those games.

This season Cleveland has been victorious 20 times in 31 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 61 of their 125 opportunities.

In 125 games with a line this season, the Guardians have a mark of 64-61-0 against the spread.

The Rangers have won 17 of the 50 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (34%).

Texas has gone 6-14 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer (30%).

The Rangers have played in 123 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 55 times (55-64-4).

The Rangers have gone 54-69-0 against the spread this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.530) and total hits (133) this season. He's batting .273 with an on-base percentage of .332.

Among all qualifying batters in MLB, he is 32nd in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.

Josh Naylor is batting .239 with 19 doubles, 27 home runs and 47 walks, while slugging .466 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Among all qualifying players, he is 96th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Steven Kwan has 125 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .371.

Andres Gimenez has five home runs, 50 RBI and a batting average of .251 this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien has a .404 slugging percentage, which leads the Rangers. He's batting .244 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 88th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging percentage.

Corey Seager has collected 118 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .271 while slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .351.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 35th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage.

Josh Smith a has .355 on-base percentage to pace the Rangers.

Adolis Garcia has 19 doubles, 21 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .225.

Guardians vs Rangers Head to Head

5/15/2024: 4-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/14/2024: 7-4 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-4 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/13/2024: 7-0 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-0 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/17/2023: 9-2 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-2 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/16/2023: 2-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/15/2023: 12-3 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

12-3 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/16/2023: 6-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/15/2023: 2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 7/14/2023: 12-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

12-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/25/2022: 10-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

