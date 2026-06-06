Guardians vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 6

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Cleveland Guardians are among the MLB teams in action on Saturday, versus the Texas Rangers.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup.

Guardians vs Rangers Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (36-29) vs. Texas Rangers (31-32)

Date: Saturday, June 6, 2026

Saturday, June 6, 2026 Time: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: FOX

Guardians vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-126) | TEX: (+108)

CLE: (-126) | TEX: (+108) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+138) | TEX: +1.5 (-166)

CLE: -1.5 (+138) | TEX: +1.5 (-166) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Guardians vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 0-7, 4.57 ERA vs Jack Leiter (Rangers) - 3-4, 4.34 ERA

The Guardians will call on Tanner Bibee (0-7) versus the Rangers and Jack Leiter (3-4). Bibee's team is 1-11-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Bibee's team is 1-7 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Leiter starts, the Rangers are 6-6-0 against the spread. The Rangers have a 2-4 record in Leiter's six starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Guardians vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (56.4%)

Guardians vs Rangers Moneyline

Texas is the underdog, +108 on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -126 favorite despite being on the road.

Guardians vs Rangers Spread

The Guardians are at the Rangers and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Guardians are +138 to cover the runline, with the Rangers being -166.

Guardians vs Rangers Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Guardians-Rangers game on June 6, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Guardians have been favorites in 35 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (54.3%) in those contests.

Cleveland has a record of 11-13 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -126 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Guardians have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 31 of 61 chances this season.

In 61 games with a line this season, the Guardians have a mark of 31-30-0 against the spread.

The Rangers have won 13 of the 30 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (43.3%).

Texas has a record of 6-10 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer (37.5%).

The Rangers have had an over/under set by bookmakers 63 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 26 of those games (26-33-4).

The Rangers have put together a 33-30-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52.4% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has an OPS of .768, fueled by an OBP of .345 and a team-best slugging percentage of .423 this season. He has a .241 batting average.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 102nd, his on-base percentage ranks 61st, and he is 76th in slugging.

Chase DeLauter is batting .252 with 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .408 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him 78th, his on-base percentage 86th, and his slugging percentage 92nd.

Brayan Rocchio leads Cleveland with an OBP of .358 this season while batting .279 with 20 walks and 27 runs scored.

Angel Martinez leads Cleveland with 47 hits, batting .236 this season with 20 extra-base hits.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung has a team-high OBP (.365) and slugging percentage (.477), while pacing the Rangers in hits (69, while batting .311).

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 10th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage.

Jung enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a double, a walk and five RBIs.

Jake Burger has 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 17 walks while hitting .231. He's slugging .410 with an on-base percentage of .286.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 122nd in batting average, 140th in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging percentage.

Ezequiel Duran is batting .284 with 13 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 16 walks.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .250 with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 22 walks.

Guardians vs Rangers Head to Head

6/5/2026: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/28/2025: 9-8 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

9-8 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/27/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/26/2025: 7-3 TEX (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-3 TEX (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/24/2025: 5-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/23/2025: 10-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

10-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/22/2025: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/25/2024: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/24/2024: 13-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

13-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/23/2024: 5-3 TEX (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

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