Guardians vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 21

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

In MLB action on Monday, the Cleveland Guardians play the Baltimore Orioles.

Guardians vs Orioles Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (48-50) vs. Baltimore Orioles (44-54)

Date: Monday, July 21, 2025

Monday, July 21, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CLEG and MASN2

Guardians vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-136) | BAL: (+116)

CLE: (-136) | BAL: (+116) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+146) | BAL: +1.5 (-178)

CLE: -1.5 (+146) | BAL: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Guardians vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 5-9, 4.21 ERA vs Tomoyuki Sugano (Orioles) - 7-5, 4.44 ERA

The Guardians will give the nod to Tanner Bibee (5-9) versus the Orioles and Tomoyuki Sugano (7-5). Bibee and his team have a record of 10-8-0 against the spread when he starts. Bibee's team has been victorious in 55.6% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-4. When Sugano starts, the Orioles are 9-9-0 against the spread. The Orioles have a 7-3 record in Sugano's 10 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Guardians vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Guardians win (55.4%)

Guardians vs Orioles Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Guardians-Orioles, Cleveland is the favorite at -136, and Baltimore is +116 playing on the road.

Guardians vs Orioles Spread

The Guardians are hosting the Orioles and are favored by 1.5 runs (+146 to cover) on the runline. Baltimore is -178 to cover.

Guardians vs Orioles Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Guardians-Orioles on July 21, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Guardians vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Guardians have been favorites in 36 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (61.1%) in those contests.

This season Cleveland has come away with a win eight times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.

The Guardians' games have gone over the total in 43 of their 96 opportunities.

The Guardians are 49-47-0 against the spread in their 96 games that had a posted line this season.

The Orioles have gone 22-26 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45.8% of those games).

Baltimore has gone 8-11 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer (42.1%).

The Orioles have played in 96 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 41 times (41-52-3).

The Orioles have a 40-56-0 record ATS this season (covering 41.7% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has 105 hits and an OBP of .365 to go with a slugging percentage of .517. All three of those stats lead Cleveland hitters this season. He has a .295 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks eighth in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.

Steven Kwan is batting .285 with 20 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 33 walks, while slugging .396 with an on-base percentage of .345.

His batting average is 26th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 54th, and his slugging percentage 107th.

Carlos Santana is batting .228 with a .353 slugging percentage and 42 RBI this year.

Angel Martinez has nine home runs, 37 RBI and a batting average of .246 this season.

Martinez has safely hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has accumulated a slugging percentage of .461 and has 97 hits, both team-best numbers for the Orioles. He's batting .280 and with an on-base percentage of .345.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average is 35th, his on-base percentage is 54th, and he is 51st in slugging.

Ryan O'Hearn's .378 on-base percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .282 while slugging .458.

He is currently 29th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Jackson Holliday has 14 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 21 walks while batting .258.

Cedric Mullins is hitting .218 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 32 walks.

Guardians vs Orioles Head to Head

4/17/2025: 6-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/16/2025: 9-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/15/2025: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-3 CLE (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/4/2024: 9-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/3/2024: 7-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/2/2024: 8-4 CLE (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-4 CLE (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/1/2024: 10-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/26/2024: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 6/25/2024: 10-8 CLE (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

10-8 CLE (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/24/2024: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

