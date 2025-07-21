Guardians vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 21
In MLB action on Monday, the Cleveland Guardians play the Baltimore Orioles.
Guardians vs Orioles Game Info
- Cleveland Guardians (48-50) vs. Baltimore Orioles (44-54)
- Date: Monday, July 21, 2025
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio
- Coverage: CLEG and MASN2
Guardians vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: CLE: (-136) | BAL: (+116)
- Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+146) | BAL: +1.5 (-178)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)
Guardians vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 5-9, 4.21 ERA vs Tomoyuki Sugano (Orioles) - 7-5, 4.44 ERA
The Guardians will give the nod to Tanner Bibee (5-9) versus the Orioles and Tomoyuki Sugano (7-5). Bibee and his team have a record of 10-8-0 against the spread when he starts. Bibee's team has been victorious in 55.6% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-4. When Sugano starts, the Orioles are 9-9-0 against the spread. The Orioles have a 7-3 record in Sugano's 10 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.
Guardians vs Orioles Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Guardians win (55.4%)
Guardians vs Orioles Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Guardians-Orioles, Cleveland is the favorite at -136, and Baltimore is +116 playing on the road.
Guardians vs Orioles Spread
- The Guardians are hosting the Orioles and are favored by 1.5 runs (+146 to cover) on the runline. Baltimore is -178 to cover.
Guardians vs Orioles Over/Under
- An over/under of 8 has been set for Guardians-Orioles on July 21, with the over being -120 and the under -102.
Guardians vs Orioles Betting Trends
- The Guardians have been favorites in 36 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (61.1%) in those contests.
- This season Cleveland has come away with a win eight times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.
- The Guardians' games have gone over the total in 43 of their 96 opportunities.
- The Guardians are 49-47-0 against the spread in their 96 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Orioles have gone 22-26 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45.8% of those games).
- Baltimore has gone 8-11 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer (42.1%).
- The Orioles have played in 96 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 41 times (41-52-3).
- The Orioles have a 40-56-0 record ATS this season (covering 41.7% of the time).
Guardians Player Leaders
- Jose Ramirez has 105 hits and an OBP of .365 to go with a slugging percentage of .517. All three of those stats lead Cleveland hitters this season. He has a .295 batting average, as well.
- Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks eighth in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.
- Steven Kwan is batting .285 with 20 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 33 walks, while slugging .396 with an on-base percentage of .345.
- His batting average is 26th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 54th, and his slugging percentage 107th.
- Carlos Santana is batting .228 with a .353 slugging percentage and 42 RBI this year.
- Angel Martinez has nine home runs, 37 RBI and a batting average of .246 this season.
- Martinez has safely hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs.
Orioles Player Leaders
- Gunnar Henderson has accumulated a slugging percentage of .461 and has 97 hits, both team-best numbers for the Orioles. He's batting .280 and with an on-base percentage of .345.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average is 35th, his on-base percentage is 54th, and he is 51st in slugging.
- Ryan O'Hearn's .378 on-base percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .282 while slugging .458.
- He is currently 29th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.
- Jackson Holliday has 14 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 21 walks while batting .258.
- Cedric Mullins is hitting .218 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 32 walks.
Guardians vs Orioles Head to Head
- 4/17/2025: 6-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 4/16/2025: 9-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 4/15/2025: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 8/4/2024: 9-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 8/3/2024: 7-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 8/2/2024: 8-4 CLE (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 8/1/2024: 10-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 6/26/2024: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)
- 6/25/2024: 10-8 CLE (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 6/24/2024: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
