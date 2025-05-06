Guardians vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 6

Odds updated as of 11:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Cleveland Guardians face the Washington Nationals.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Guardians vs Nationals Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (20-14) vs. Washington Nationals (16-19)

Date: Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Tuesday, May 6, 2025 Time: 3:35 p.m. ET

3:35 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN2 and CLEG

Guardians vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-118) | WSH: (-100)

CLE: (-118) | WSH: (-100) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+130) | WSH: +1.5 (-156)

CLE: -1.5 (+130) | WSH: +1.5 (-156) Total: 9 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Guardians vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Ortiz (Guardians) - 2-3, 4.78 ERA vs Jake Irvin (Nationals) - 2-1, 4.01 ERA

The probable starters are Luis Ortiz (2-3) for the Guardians and Jake Irvin (2-1) for the Nationals. Ortiz's team is 3-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Ortiz's team is 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Nationals are 3-4-0 ATS in Irvin's seven starts with a set spread. The Nationals have a 3-4 record in Irvin's seven starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Guardians vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Guardians win (53.6%)

Guardians vs Nationals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Guardians vs. Nationals reveal Cleveland as the favorite (-118) and Washington as the underdog (-100) despite being the home team.

Guardians vs Nationals Spread

The Guardians are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Nationals. The Guardians are +130 to cover, and the Nationals are -156.

Guardians vs Nationals Over/Under

The Guardians-Nationals contest on May 6 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -118 and the under at -104.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Guardians have come away with nine wins in the 12 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Cleveland has a record of 6-2 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -118 or more on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 18 of their 33 opportunities.

The Guardians are 15-18-0 against the spread in their 33 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals have won 13 of the 26 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (50%).

Washington has a 12-12 record (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -100 or longer.

The Nationals have played in 33 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-16-0).

The Nationals have covered 57.6% of their games this season, going 19-14-0 ATS.

Guardians Player Leaders

Steven Kwan leads Cleveland OPS (.850) this season. He has a .333 batting average, an on-base percentage of .384, and a slugging percentage of .467.

He ranks fifth in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Kwan will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Jose Ramirez is hitting .265 with five doubles, five home runs and 10 walks, while slugging .436 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 59th, his on-base percentage 88th, and his slugging percentage 59th.

Kyle Manzardo leads Cleveland in total hits (23) this season, and 12 of those have gone for extra bases.

Carlos Santana has been key for Cleveland with 25 hits, an OBP of .316 plus a slugging percentage of .316.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has a team-best OBP (.381) and slugging percentage (.545), while leading the Nationals in hits (36, while batting .273).

He ranks 51st in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Wood takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with two doubles and four walks.

Nathaniel Lowe is hitting .254 with seven doubles, six home runs and 14 walks. He's slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .331.

He ranks 75th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Luis Garcia has five doubles, three home runs and eight walks while batting .234.

C.J. Abrams is hitting .284 with five doubles, two triples, four home runs and four walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!