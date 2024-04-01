Guardians vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 1

Odds updated as of 7:25 PM

The Monday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Seattle Mariners.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Guardians vs Mariners Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (3-1) vs. Seattle Mariners (2-2)

Date: Monday, April 1, 2024

Monday, April 1, 2024 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW

Guardians vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-112) | SEA: (-104)

CLE: (-112) | SEA: (-104) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+150) | SEA: +1.5 (-182)

CLE: -1.5 (+150) | SEA: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Guardians vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Triston McKenzie (Guardians) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Emerson Hancock (Mariners) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Guardians will look to Triston McKenzie versus the Mariners and Emerson Hancock. McKenzie and his team were 1-3-0 ATS in his four appearances with a spread last season. McKenzie and his team lost each of the three games he appeared in last season when they were the moneyline favorite. Last season (in three games pitched with a spread) Hancock and his team covered the spread in every chance. Hancock and his team won both of the two games he appeared in a season ago when they were the moneyline underdog.

Guardians vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (60%)

Guardians vs Mariners Moneyline

Cleveland is a -112 favorite on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -104 underdog at home.

Guardians vs Mariners Spread

The Guardians are at the Mariners and are favored by 1.5 runs (+150 to cover) on the runline. Seattle is -182 to cover.

Guardians vs Mariners Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Guardians-Mariners on April 1, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Guardians won in 37, or 50%, of the 74 contests they were named as odds-on favorites in the last year.

Last season Cleveland came away with a win 33 times in 68 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents hit the over in 64 of their 153 games with a total last season.

The Mariners won 44.9% of the games last season they were the underdog on the moneyline (22-27).

When it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer last year, Seattle went 20-22 (47.6%).

The Mariners combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 78 times last season for a 78-75-7 record against the over/under.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez collected 172 hits, posted an OBP of .356 and a .475 SLG last season.

Steven Kwan slashed .268/.340/.370 and finished with an OPS of .710.

Josh Naylor ended his last campaign with 139 hits, an OBP of .354, plus a slugging percentage of .489.

Andres Gimenez slashed .251/.314/.399 and finished with an OPS of .712.

Mariners Player Leaders

Julio Rodriguez had 180 hits with a .485 slugging percentage last season.

J.P. Crawford had an on-base percentage of .380 while batting .266.

Caleb Raleigh had 23 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 54 walks while hitting .232 last season.

Ty France hit .250 with 32 doubles, 12 home runs and 43 walks.

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!