Guardians vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 2

Odds updated as of 1:11 p.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the Cleveland Guardians are up against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Guardians vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (56-56) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (59-52)

Date: Sunday, August 2, 2026

Sunday, August 2, 2026 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CleGuardians.TV and Dbacks.TV

Guardians vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-164) | ARI: (+150)

CLE: (-164) | ARI: (+150) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+122) | ARI: +1.5 (-146)

CLE: -1.5 (+122) | ARI: +1.5 (-146) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Guardians vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 10-6, 3.71 ERA vs Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks) - 8-8, 4.86 ERA

The probable starters are Gavin Williams (10-6) for the Guardians and Merrill Kelly (8-8) for the Diamondbacks. Williams and his team have a record of 10-11-0 against the spread when he starts. Williams' team has won 56.2% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (9-7). The Diamondbacks have an 11-8-0 ATS record in Kelly's 19 starts that had a set spread. The Diamondbacks are 4-7 in Kelly's 11 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Guardians vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Guardians win (57.1%)

Guardians vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Cleveland is a -164 favorite on the moneyline, while Arizona is a +150 underdog on the road.

Guardians vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are +1.5 on the run line against the Guardians. The Diamondbacks are -146 to cover, and the Guardians are +122.

Guardians vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Guardians-Diamondbacks on Aug. 2, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Guardians have been victorious in 28, or 49.1%, of the 57 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Cleveland has come away with a win two times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -164 on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have hit the over in 50 of their 106 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Guardians are 51-55-0 against the spread in their 106 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Diamondbacks have won 27 of the 61 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (44.3%).

Arizona is 6-5 (winning 54.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +150 or longer.

The Diamondbacks have played in 110 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 47 times (47-59-4).

The Diamondbacks have put together a 59-51-0 record ATS this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Chase DeLauter leads Cleveland with 97 hits, batting .276 this season with 33 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .345 and a slugging percentage of .440.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 35th, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is 62nd in slugging.

Jose Ramirez has 18 doubles, 10 home runs and 46 walks. He's batting .233 and slugging .390 with an on-base percentage of .332.

Among all qualified, he is 121st in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage and 110th in slugging percentage.

Brayan Rocchio has hit nine homers with a team-high .387 SLG this season.

Steven Kwan leads Cleveland with an OBP of .356 this season while batting .256 with 53 walks and 43 runs scored.

Kwan has safely hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with a double, two walks and three RBIs.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte has a .450 slugging percentage, which paces the Diamondbacks. He's batting .253 with an on-base percentage of .308.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average is 80th, his on-base percentage is 117th, and he is 55th in slugging.

Marte enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .209 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Corbin Carroll has 100 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .249 while slugging .483 with an on-base percentage of .344.

His batting average ranks 85th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 26th in slugging.

Geraldo Perdomo is hitting .238 with 14 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 68 walks.

Ildemaro Vargas is batting .276 with 16 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 20 walks.

Guardians vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

8/1/2026: 12-8 ARI (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

12-8 ARI (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/31/2026: 4-1 ARI (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-1 ARI (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/20/2025: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/19/2025: 6-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/18/2025: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 CLE (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/7/2024: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/7/2024: 7-3 ARI (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-3 ARI (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/5/2024: 7-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/18/2023: 12-3 CLE (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

12-3 CLE (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/17/2023: 6-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

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