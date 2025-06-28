Angels vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 28

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the Los Angeles Angels taking on the Washington Nationals.

Angels vs Nationals Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (40-41) vs. Washington Nationals (34-48)

Date: Saturday, June 28, 2025

Saturday, June 28, 2025 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: MLB Network, FDSW, and MASN

Angels vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAA: (-134) | WSH: (+114)

LAA: (-134) | WSH: (+114) Spread: LAA: -1.5 (+146) | WSH: +1.5 (-178)

LAA: -1.5 (+146) | WSH: +1.5 (-178) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Angels vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks (Angels) - 5-6, 4.83 ERA vs Mike Soroka (Nationals) - 3-5, 5.06 ERA

The Angels will give the nod to Kyle Hendricks (5-6, 4.83 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Mike Soroka (3-5, 5.06 ERA). Hendricks and his team have a record of 8-7-0 against the spread when he starts. Hendricks' team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Nationals have a 5-5-0 ATS record in Soroka's 10 starts that had a set spread. The Nationals are 3-6 in Soroka's nine starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Angels vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Angels win (53.5%)

Angels vs Nationals Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -134 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +114 underdog on the road.

Angels vs Nationals Spread

The Angels are hosting the Nationals and are favored by 1.5 runs (+146 to cover) on the runline. Washington is -178 to cover.

Angels vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for the Angels versus Nationals contest on June 28 has been set at 9.5, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.

Angels vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Angels have won in 10, or 58.8%, of the 17 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win six times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Angels and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 41 of their 80 opportunities.

The Angels have posted a record of 43-37-0 against the spread this season.

The Nationals have won 49.2% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (30-31).

Washington has a 23-28 record (winning 45.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer.

The Nationals have combined with opponents to go over the total 39 times this season for a 39-38-1 record against the over/under.

The Nationals have put together a 42-36-0 record against the spread this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Nolan Schanuel leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .364, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .413. He's batting .276 on the season.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he is 49th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 93rd in slugging.

Taylor Ward is batting .208 with 16 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 30 walks. He's slugging .465 with an on-base percentage of .277.

Among all qualifying players, he is 152nd in batting average, 149th in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage.

Zach Neto has collected 68 base hits, an OBP of .319 and a slugging percentage of .492 this season.

Jo Adell has 55 hits, which is best among Los Angeles hitters this season, while batting .234 with 26 extra-base hits.

Adell brings a nine-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is batting .297 with a double, five home runs, five walks and eight RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has put up an on-base percentage of .377, a slugging percentage of .553, and has 86 hits, all club-highs for the Nationals (while batting .278).

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 45th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 18th and he is seventh in slugging.

C.J. Abrams is hitting .287 with 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .484 with an on-base percentage of .358.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 27th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Luis Garcia is batting .273 with 19 doubles, seven home runs and 16 walks.

Nathaniel Lowe is batting .232 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 28 walks.

Angels vs Nationals Head to Head

6/27/2025: 15-9 WSH (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

15-9 WSH (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/11/2024: 6-4 LAA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-4 LAA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/10/2024: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/9/2024: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 WSH (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/12/2023: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/11/2023: 2-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

2-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 4/10/2023: 6-4 WSH (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

6-4 WSH (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 5/8/2022: 5-4 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-4 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/7/2022: 7-3 WSH (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-3 WSH (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/6/2022: 3-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

