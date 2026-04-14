Guardians vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 14

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday schedule includes the Cleveland Guardians taking on the St. Louis Cardinals.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game.

Guardians vs Cardinals Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (10-7) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (8-8)

Date: Tuesday, April 14, 2026

Tuesday, April 14, 2026 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: Cardinals.TV and CleGuardians.TV

Guardians vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-120) | STL: (+102)

CLE: (-120) | STL: (+102) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+146) | STL: +1.5 (-176)

CLE: -1.5 (+146) | STL: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Guardians vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joey Cantillo (Guardians) - 1-0, 2.45 ERA vs Michael McGreevy (Cardinals) - 1-1, 2.16 ERA

The Guardians will call on Joey Cantillo (1-0) against the Cardinals and Michael McGreevy (1-1). Cantillo's team has covered the spread in each of the three opportunities this season. This will be Cantillo's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. The Cardinals are 2-1-0 ATS in McGreevy's three starts with a set spread. The Cardinals were the moneyline underdog for two McGreevy starts this season -- they split the games.

Guardians vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (51%)

Guardians vs Cardinals Moneyline

Cleveland is a -120 favorite on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +102 underdog at home.

Guardians vs Cardinals Spread

The Guardians are at the Cardinals and are favored by 1.5 runs (+146 to cover) on the runline. St. Louis is -176 to cover.

Guardians vs Cardinals Over/Under

Guardians versus Cardinals on April 14 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -106 and the under set at -114.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Guardians have been chosen as favorites in three games this year and have walked away with the win two times (66.7%) in those games.

Cleveland has played as a favorite of -120 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over the total this season in eight of their 17 opportunities.

In 17 games with a line this season, the Guardians have a mark of 11-6-0 against the spread.

The Cardinals have been the moneyline underdog 14 total times this season. They've finished 7-7 in those games.

St. Louis is 5-4 (winning 55.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Cardinals have played in 16 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total nine times (9-6-1).

The Cardinals have covered 43.8% of their games this season, going 7-9-0 ATS.

Guardians Player Leaders

Chase DeLauter leads Cleveland with 15 hits, batting .300 this season with nine extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .379 and a slugging percentage of .680.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 41st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is fifth in slugging.

DeLauter hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with four doubles, four walks and three RBIs.

Jose Ramirez has four doubles, two home runs and nine walks. He's batting .200 and slugging .354 with an on-base percentage of .297.

He is 141st in batting average, 128th in on-base percentage and 110th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Ramirez heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and two RBIs.

Angel Martinez has 15 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .385.

Steven Kwan has an OPS of .682, fueled by an OBP of .343 and a team-best slugging percentage of .339 this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker has accumulated a team-best OBP (.394) and slugging percentage (.767), while leading the Cardinals in hits (20, while batting .333).

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, his batting average is 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is first in slugging.

Walker heads into this game on a nine-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .366 with seven home runs, three walks and 12 RBIs.

Alec Burleson is batting .271 with three doubles, two home runs and 11 walks. He's slugging .424 with an on-base percentage of .380.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 64th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and 72nd in slugging percentage.

JJ Wetherholt is hitting .213 with a double, a home run and 10 walks.

Ivan Herrera has three doubles and 14 walks while hitting .193.

Guardians vs Cardinals Head to Head

4/13/2026: 9-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

9-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 6/29/2025: 7-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/28/2025: 9-6 STL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-6 STL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/27/2025: 5-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/22/2024: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/21/2024: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/20/2024: 5-1 CLE (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 CLE (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/28/2023: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/27/2023: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/26/2023: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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