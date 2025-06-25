Guardians vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 26

Odds updated as of 1:14 p.m.

The Cleveland Guardians will face the Toronto Blue Jays in MLB action on Thursday.

Guardians vs Blue Jays Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (40-38) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (42-37)

Date: Thursday, June 26, 2025

Thursday, June 26, 2025 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CLEG and SNET

Guardians vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-136) | TOR: (+116)

CLE: (-136) | TOR: (+116) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+160) | TOR: +1.5 (-194)

CLE: -1.5 (+160) | TOR: +1.5 (-194) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Guardians vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 4-7, 3.86 ERA vs Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 5-6, 4.60 ERA

The probable pitchers are Tanner Bibee (4-7) for the Guardians and Kevin Gausman (5-6) for the Blue Jays. When Bibee starts, his team is 7-7-0 against the spread this season. Bibee's team has been victorious in 57.1% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-3. The Blue Jays have gone 7-8-0 ATS in Gausman's 15 starts that had a set spread. The Blue Jays have been the underdog on the moneyline in nine of Gausman's starts this season, and they went 5-4 in those matchups.

Guardians vs Blue Jays Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Guardians vs. Blue Jays reveal Cleveland as the favorite (-136) and Toronto as the underdog (+116) on the road.

Guardians vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are at the Guardians, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Blue Jays are +160 to cover the spread, and the Guardians are -194.

The over/under for the Guardians versus Blue Jays game on June 26 has been set at 7.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Guardians vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Guardians have been victorious in 17, or 63%, of the 27 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Cleveland has won six of nine games when listed as at least -136 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Guardians have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 33 of 76 chances this season.

The Guardians have posted a record of 38-38-0 against the spread this season.

The Blue Jays are 23-24 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 48.9% of those games).

Toronto has gone 7-8 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer (46.7%).

The Blue Jays have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 78 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 42 of those games (42-33-3).

The Blue Jays have covered 60.3% of their games this season, going 47-31-0 against the spread.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in OBP (.378), slugging percentage (.516) and total hits (92) this season. He has a .318 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 15th in slugging.

Steven Kwan is hitting .307 with 17 doubles, six home runs and 28 walks, while slugging .428 with an on-base percentage of .372.

He is 10th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 75th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Carlos Santana has 61 hits this season and has a slash line of .237/.332/.366.

Kyle Manzardo is batting .221 with a .301 OBP and 32 RBI for Cleveland this season.

Manzardo brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .357 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has accumulated a team-best .387 on-base percentage. He's batting .282 and slugging .450.

He ranks 35th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Bo Bichette leads his team with a .436 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .276 with an on-base percentage of .317.

His batting average is 47th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 104th, and he is 68th in slugging.

George Springer has totaled 63 hits, a team-best for the Blue Jays.

Alejandro Kirk is hitting .310 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks.

Guardians vs Blue Jays Head to Head

6/25/2025: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/24/2025: 10-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

10-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/4/2025: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/3/2025: 5-3 CLE (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-3 CLE (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/2/2025: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/23/2024: 6-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/22/2024: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/21/2024: 7-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/16/2024: 7-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/15/2024: 5-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

