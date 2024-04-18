Guardians vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 19

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Oakland Athletics.

Guardians vs Athletics Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (13-6) vs. Oakland Athletics (8-11)

Date: Friday, April 19, 2024

Friday, April 19, 2024 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: BSGL

Guardians vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-172) | OAK: (+144)

CLE: (-172) | OAK: (+144) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+122) | OAK: +1.5 (-146)

CLE: -1.5 (+122) | OAK: +1.5 (-146) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Guardians vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Triston McKenzie (Guardians) - 1-2, 6.23 ERA vs Joseph Boyle (Athletics) - 1-2, 5.68 ERA

The Guardians will give the nod to Triston McKenzie (1-2, 6.23 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Athletics will turn to Joseph Boyle (1-2, 5.68 ERA). McKenzie's team is 1-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. McKenzie's team has a record of 1-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Boyle starts, the Athletics are 1-2-0 against the spread. The Athletics have a 1-2 record in Boyle's three starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Guardians vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Guardians win (53.1%)

Guardians vs Athletics Moneyline

Cleveland is the favorite, -172 on the moneyline, while Oakland is a +144 underdog on the road.

Guardians vs Athletics Spread

The Athletics are +1.5 on the run line against the Guardians. The Athletics are -146 to cover, and the Guardians are +122.

Guardians vs Athletics Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Guardians-Athletics on April 19, with the over at -122 and the under at -100.

Guardians vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Guardians have won in six of the 10 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Cleveland has won two of three games when listed as at least -172 on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 11 of their 19 opportunities.

The Guardians are 12-7-0 against the spread in their 19 games that had a posted line this season.

The Athletics have put together a 6-11 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 35.3% of those games).

Oakland has gone 3-3 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +144 or longer (50%).

The Athletics have combined with opponents to go over the total eight times this season for an 8-10-1 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have put together a 10-9-0 record against the spread this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Josh Naylor has 21 hits and an OBP of .403, both of which rank first among Cleveland hitters this season. He has a .323 batting average and a slugging percentage of .569.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 22nd in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

Naylor hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .361 with two doubles, three home runs, six walks and eight RBI.

Jose Ramirez is batting .238 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and two walks, while slugging .405 with an on-base percentage of .253.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 105th in batting average, 171st in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging percentage.

Steven Kwan has an OPS of .828, fueled by an OBP of .376 and a team-best slugging percentage of .451 this season.

Andres Gimenez has no home runs, but 11 RBI and a batting average of .280 this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Shea Langeliers is leading the Athletics with 10 hits. He's batting .192 and slugging .442 with an on-base percentage of .271.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 156th, his on-base percentage ranks 157th, and he is 72nd in slugging.

Zachary Gelof is hitting .205 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and six walks. He's slugging .342 with an on-base percentage of .275.

His batting average ranks 143rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 150th, and he is 128th in slugging.

Abraham Toro is hitting .250 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.

Esteury Ruiz is hitting .357 with a double, a triple and two home runs.

Guardians vs Athletics Head to Head

3/31/2024: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3/30/2024: 12-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3/29/2024: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3/28/2024: 8-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6/22/2023: 6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

6/21/2023: 7-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6/20/2023: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

4/5/2023: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4/4/2023: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

4/3/2023: 12-11 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

