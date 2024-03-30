Guardians vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 31

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

On Sunday in MLB, the Cleveland Guardians are up against the Oakland Athletics.

Guardians vs Athletics Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (3-0) vs. Oakland Athletics (0-3)

Date: Sunday, March 31, 2024

Sunday, March 31, 2024 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California Coverage: BSGL

Guardians vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-118) | OAK: (-100)

CLE: (-118) | OAK: (-100) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+138) | OAK: +1.5 (-166)

CLE: -1.5 (+138) | OAK: +1.5 (-166) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Guardians vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carlos Carrasco (Guardians) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Paul Blackburn (Athletics) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Guardians will call on Carlos Carrasco versus the Athletics and Paul Blackburn. Carrasco and his team were 8-12-0 ATS in his 20 appearances with a spread last season. Carrasco and his team won 62.5% of the games he started as the moneyline favorite last season, with a record of 5-3. Last season when Blackburn pitched his team finished 13-7-0 against the spread. Blackburn's team went 9-9 in games he pitched when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Guardians vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Athletics win (53.7%)

Guardians vs Athletics Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Guardians vs. Athletics reveal Cleveland as the favorite (-118) and Oakland as the underdog (-100) despite being the home team.

Guardians vs Athletics Spread

The Guardians are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Athletics. The Guardians are +138 to cover the spread, while the Athletics are -166.

Guardians vs Athletics Over/Under

The Guardians-Athletics game on March 31 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -104 and the under at -118.

Guardians vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Guardians won in 37, or 50%, of the 74 contests they were named as odds-on favorites in the last year.

Last season Cleveland came away with a win 31 times in 65 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents hit the over in 64 of their 153 games with a total last season.

The Athletics won 31.2% of the games last season they were the moneyline underdog (49-108).

Oakland went 46-106 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer (30.3%).

The Athletics played in 161 games with a set over/under last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 84 times (84-69-8).

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez collected 172 hits, posted an OBP of .356 and a .475 SLG last season.

Steven Kwan slashed .268/.340/.370 and finished with an OPS of .710.

Josh Naylor ended his last campaign with 139 hits, an OBP of .354, plus a slugging percentage of .489.

Andres Gimenez slashed .251/.314/.399 and finished with an OPS of .712.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker racked up an OBP of .329 with 114 hits last season.

Esteury Ruiz hit .254 with 24 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 20 walks.

J.D. Davis racked up a .413 slugging percentage and a .248 batting average last year.

Shea Langeliers hit .205 with 19 doubles, four triples, 22 home runs and 34 walks.

Guardians vs Athletics Head to Head

3/30/2024: 12-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

12-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 3/29/2024: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 3/28/2024: 8-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 6/22/2023: 6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/21/2023: 7-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

7-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/20/2023: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 4/5/2023: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/4/2023: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

4-3 OAK (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 4/3/2023: 12-11 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

