Guardians vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 27

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

The Friday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Houston Astros.

Guardians vs Astros Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (92-67) vs. Houston Astros (86-73)

Date: Friday, September 27, 2024

Friday, September 27, 2024 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: MLB Network

Guardians vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-120) | HOU: (+102)

CLE: (-120) | HOU: (+102) Spread: CLE: +1.5 (-200) | HOU: -1.5 (+164)

CLE: +1.5 (-200) | HOU: -1.5 (+164) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Guardians vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joey Cantillo (Guardians) - 2-3, 4.63 ERA vs Ronel Blanco (Astros) - 12-6, 2.88 ERA

The probable pitchers are Joey Cantillo (2-3) for the Guardians and Ronel Blanco (12-6) for the Astros. Cantillo's team is 4-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Cantillo has started three games with his team as the moneyline favorite and won each of them. The Astros have a 17-11-0 ATS record in Blanco's 28 starts with a set spread. The Astros are 5-3 in Blanco's eight starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Guardians vs Astros Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (52.2%)

Guardians vs Astros Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Astros-Guardians, Houston is the underdog at +102, and Cleveland is -120 playing at home.

Guardians vs Astros Spread

The Astros are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Guardians. The Astros are +164 to cover, while the Guardians are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Guardians vs Astros Over/Under

The over/under for Guardians-Astros on Sept. 27 is 8. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Guardians vs Astros Betting Trends

The Guardians have been victorious in 63, or 66.3%, of the 95 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Cleveland has a record of 55-23 when favored by -120 or more this year.

The Guardians' games have gone over the total in 70 of their 157 opportunities.

The Guardians have posted a record of 85-72-0 against the spread this season.

The Astros have won 46.3% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (19-22).

Houston has a 10-10 record (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Astros have played in 159 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-88-6).

The Astros have covered 49.1% of their games this season, going 78-81-0 ATS.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 171 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .533. He's batting .279 with an on-base percentage of .334.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 11th in slugging.

Ramirez has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .500 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight RBI.

Josh Naylor has 27 doubles, 31 home runs and 57 walks. He's batting .243 and slugging .459 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 94th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage.

Naylor has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .188 with a double, two walks and three RBI.

Steven Kwan leads Cleveland in OBP (.365) this season, fueled by 140 hits.

Kwan brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .412 with a home run, six walks and an RBI.

Andres Gimenez has been key for Cleveland with 146 hits, an OBP of .300 plus a slugging percentage of .342.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has accumulated 170 hits with a .392 on-base percentage, leading the Astros in both categories. He's batting .308 and slugging .567.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks sixth in batting average, while his on-base percentage is fourth and he is fifth in slugging.

Jose Altuve is slugging .436 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .293 with an on-base percentage of .349.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 12th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage.

Alex Bregman is batting .256 with 28 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 44 walks.

Yainer Diaz has 29 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 23 walks while batting .299.

Guardians vs Astros Head to Head

5/2/2024: 8-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/1/2024: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/30/2024: 10-9 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

10-9 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/2/2023: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/1/2023: 2-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

2-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/31/2023: 7-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

7-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/11/2023: 5-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/10/2023: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-4 HOU (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/9/2023: 10-9 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

