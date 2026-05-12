Guardians vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 12

Odds updated as of 12:11 a.m.

The MLB slate on Tuesday includes the Cleveland Guardians facing the Los Angeles Angels.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Guardians vs Angels Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (22-21) vs. Los Angeles Angels (16-26)

Date: Tuesday, May 12, 2026

Tuesday, May 12, 2026 Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CleGuardians.TV and ABTV

Guardians vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-130) | LAA: (+110)

CLE: (-130) | LAA: (+110) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+146) | LAA: +1.5 (-178)

CLE: -1.5 (+146) | LAA: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Guardians vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi (Guardians) - 2-4, 6.15 ERA vs Walbert Urena (Angels) - 1-3, 3.22 ERA

The probable pitchers are Slade Cecconi (2-4) for the Guardians and Walbert Urena (1-3) for the Angels. Cecconi's team is 3-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Cecconi's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. When Urena starts, the Angels are 3-1-0 against the spread. The Angels have been the underdog on the moneyline in four of Urena's starts this season, and they went 1-3 in those games.

Guardians vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Guardians win (50%)

Guardians vs Angels Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Angels-Guardians, Los Angeles is the underdog at +110, and Cleveland is -130 playing at home.

Guardians vs Angels Spread

The Guardians are hosting the Angels and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Guardians are +146 to cover the runline, with the Angels being -178.

Guardians vs Angels Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Guardians-Angels on May 12, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Angels Betting Trends

The Guardians have been victorious in 10, or 50%, of the 20 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Cleveland has been victorious five times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Guardians' games have gone over the total in 22 of their 41 opportunities.

The Guardians are 22-19-0 against the spread in their 41 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Angels have won 11 of the 30 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (36.7%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Los Angeles has a 9-14 record (winning just 39.1% of its games).

The Angels have had an over/under set by bookmakers 41 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 19 of those games (19-22-0).

The Angels have a 20-21-0 record ATS this season (covering 48.8% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez is hitting .215 with eight doubles, six home runs and 31 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .344 while slugging .380.

He is 138th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage, and 108th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in baseball.

Chase DeLauter has 40 hits and an OBP of .376 to go with a slugging percentage of .511. All three of those stats are tops among Cleveland hitters this season. He's batting .292.

He is 28th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Brayan Rocchio has collected 38 base hits, an OBP of .357 and a slugging percentage of .380 this season.

Rocchio enters this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .421 with a double, two walks and two RBIs.

Steven Kwan has one home run, nine RBI and a batting average of .204 this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has accumulated 36 hits with a .414 on-base percentage, leading the Angels in both categories. He's batting .248 and slugging .510.

He ranks 89th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Zach Neto is batting .222 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .395 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 129th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging percentage.

Jorge Soler is batting .226 with six doubles, eight home runs and 18 walks.

Nolan Schanuel is hitting .257 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.

Guardians vs Angels Head to Head

5/11/2026: 7-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

7-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/1/2025: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 5/31/2025: 7-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

7-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/30/2025: 4-1 LAA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-1 LAA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/6/2025: 6-2 LAA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-2 LAA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/5/2025: 10-4 LAA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-4 LAA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/4/2025: 8-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/26/2024: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/25/2024: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/24/2024: 10-4 CLE (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

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