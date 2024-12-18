Grizzlies vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 19

Grizzlies vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 19, 2024

Thursday, December 19, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: NBCS-BA and FDSSE

The Memphis Grizzlies (18-9) host the Golden State Warriors (14-11) after winning seven straight home games. The Grizzlies are favored by 3.5 points in the contest, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 19, 2024. The matchup's point total is set at 237.

Grizzlies vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -3.5 237 -164 +138

Grizzlies vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Grizzlies win (55.7%)

Grizzlies vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Grizzlies are 19-7-1 against the spread this season.

In the Warriors' 25 games this season, they have 15 wins against the spread.

Grizzlies games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 17 times out of 25 chances this season.

The Warriors have hit the over 48% of the time this year (12 of 25 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Memphis has fared better when playing at home, covering 11 times in 15 home games, and eight times in 12 road games.

In terms of over/unders, the Grizzlies hit the over less consistently in home games, as they've exceeded the total nine times in 15 opportunities this season (60%). In road games, they have hit the over eight times in 12 opportunities (66.7%).

This season, Golden State is 7-5-0 at home against the spread (.583 winning percentage). Away, it is 8-5-0 ATS (.615).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Warriors' games have finished above the over/under at home (50%, six of 12) compared to on the road (46.2%, six of 13).

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 22 points, 5.8 boards and 1.3 assists.

Santi Aldama's numbers on the season are 13.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3 assists per contest, shooting 51.5% from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 made treys.

Ja Morant averages 22 points, 4.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists.

Scotty Pippen Jr. is averaging 10.3 points, 3.6 boards and 5.1 assists.

Desmond Bane averages 14.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists, shooting 44% from the field and 31.7% from downtown, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry averages 23 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.7 assists. He is also sinking 45.2% of his shots from the field and 42.1% from 3-point range, with 4.3 triples per game (second in NBA).

Dennis Schroder averages 18.4 points, 3 boards and 6.6 assists. He is also draining 45.2% of his shots from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per game.

The Warriors receive 9.3 points per game from Draymond Green, plus 6.3 boards and 5.8 assists.

The Warriors are receiving 17.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Andrew Wiggins.

Per game, Jonathan Kuminga gives the Warriors 15.4 points, 4.4 boards and 2 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.6 blocks.

