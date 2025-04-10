Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 10

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Thursday, April 10, 2025

Thursday, April 10, 2025 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: TNT, FDSN, truTV, and MAX

The Memphis Grizzlies (47-32) are favored (-1) to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (46-33) at 9:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 10, 2025 at FedExForum. The contest airs on TNT, FDSN, truTV, and MAX. The over/under in the matchup is set at 234.5.

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -1 234.5 -108 -108

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Grizzlies win (60.2%)

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Grizzlies are 40-36-3 against the spread this season.

The Timberwolves have 37 wins against the spread in 79 games this season.

This season, Grizzlies games have hit the over 45 times.

Timberwolves games this year have eclipsed the over/under 44 times in 79 opportunities (55.7%).

In home games, Memphis sports a worse record against the spread (18-20-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (22-16-2).

When playing at home, the Grizzlies go over the total 51.3% of the time (20 of 39 games). They hit the over more often on the road, going over the total in 62.5% of games (25 of 40).

This year, Minnesota is 16-22-1 at home against the spread (.410 winning percentage). Away, it is 21-19-0 ATS (.525).

Looking at the over/under, Timberwolves games have gone over 25 of 39 times at home (64.1%), and 19 of 40 away (47.5%).

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 22.2 points, 5.8 boards and 2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 1.5 blocked shots (sixth in NBA).

Desmond Bane is averaging 19 points, 5.4 assists and 6.1 rebounds.

Ja Morant averages 23 points, 4.2 boards and 7.3 assists.

Scotty Pippen Jr. is averaging 9.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Santi Aldama is averaging 12.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards is averaging 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Timberwolves.

Per game, Julius Randle gives the Timberwolves 18.6 points, 7 boards and 4.7 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Rudy Gobert averages 11.6 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He is making 66.7% of his shots from the field (third in NBA).

The Timberwolves receive 14.4 points per game from Naz Reid, plus 6 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

The Timberwolves are getting 12.3 points, 5.8 boards and 2 assists per game from Jaden McDaniels.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.