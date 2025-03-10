Grizzlies vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 10

Grizzlies vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Monday, March 10, 2025

Monday, March 10, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: FDSSE and AZFamily

The Memphis Grizzlies (40-24) are favored (by 5 points) to stop a four-game home losing streak when they host the Phoenix Suns (30-34) on Monday, March 10, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under of 242.5 points.

Grizzlies vs. Suns Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -5 242.5 -190 +160

Grizzlies vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Grizzlies win (77.3%)

Grizzlies vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Grizzlies have covered the spread in a matchup 36 times this season (36-25-3).

The Suns have played 64 games, with 24 wins against the spread.

Grizzlies games have gone over the total 39 times this season.

Suns games this year have hit the over 35 times in 64 opportunities (54.7%).

When playing at home, Memphis sports a worse record against the spread (17-14-1) compared to its ATS record on the road (19-11-2).

At home, the Grizzlies eclipse the total 53.1% of the time (17 of 32 games). They hit the over more often in away games, exceeding the total in 68.8% of games (22 of 32).

Against the spread, Phoenix has had better results away (14-19-0) than at home (10-20-1).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Suns' games have finished above the over/under at home (41.9%, 13 of 31) than away (66.7%, 22 of 33).

Grizzlies Leaders

Desmond Bane averages 18.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists, shooting 48.9% from the floor and 37.3% from downtown, with 2.2 made treys per game.

Ja Morant's numbers on the season are 21.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists per contest, shooting 43.3% from the field and 28.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 made treys.

Scotty Pippen Jr. is averaging 9 points, 4.2 assists and 3.3 boards.

Jaylen Wells is averaging 11.1 points, 3.3 boards and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Zach Edey is averaging 9.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists.

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker averages 26 points for the Suns, plus 4 rebounds and 6.9 assists.

The Suns receive 26.8 points per game from Kevin Durant, plus 6.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

Tyus Jones' numbers on the season are 10.2 points, 2.4 boards and 5.8 assists per contest. He is making 44.2% of his shots from the field and 40.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 treys.

The Suns are getting 17.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game from Bradley Beal.

Royce O'Neale's numbers on the season are 9.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He is draining 43.3% of his shots from the floor and 42% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 triples.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.