Grizzlies vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 25

Grizzlies vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: FDSSE and AZFamily

The Memphis Grizzlies (37-20) play the Phoenix Suns (27-30) as 8-point favorites on Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET on FDSSE and AZFamily. The matchup's over/under is set at 244.5.

Grizzlies vs. Suns Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -8 244.5 -300 +245

Grizzlies vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Grizzlies win (80.6%)

Grizzlies vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Grizzlies are 35-19-3 against the spread this season.

The Suns have 19 wins against the spread in 57 games this season.

This season, Grizzlies games have hit the over 36 times.

Suns games this season have hit the over on 29 of 57 set point totals (50.9%).

Memphis owns a better record against the spread at home (17-9-1) than it does in road games (18-10-2).

The Grizzlies have eclipsed the over/under in 14 of 27 home games (51.9%). They've fared better in road games, topping the total in 22 of 30 matchups (73.3%).

Against the spread, Phoenix has had better results on the road (11-19-0) than at home (8-18-1).

Suns games have gone above the over/under less often at home (10 times out of 27) than on the road (19 of 30) this season.

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 22.8 points, 6 rebounds and 2.2 assists, shooting 49.2% from the field and 35.4% from downtown, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Desmond Bane averages 18 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists, shooting 48.8% from the field and 38.5% from downtown, with 2.2 made treys per contest.

Santi Aldama is averaging 12.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Ja Morant's numbers on the season are 20.5 points, 4.1 boards and 7.4 assists per contest, shooting 44.1% from the floor and 31.2% from downtown, with an average of 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Scotty Pippen Jr. averages 9.1 points, 3.2 boards and 4.3 assists, shooting 47% from the field.

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker averages 26.1 points, 4 rebounds and 6.7 assists. He is also sinking 45.2% of his shots from the floor and 34.3% from 3-point range, with 2.6 triples per game.

Kevin Durant's numbers on the season are 26.9 points, 6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He is draining 53.2% of his shots from the field and 40.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 triples.

Tyus Jones averages 10.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists. He is draining 44.3% of his shots from the floor and 39.6% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per game.

Bradley Beal averages 17.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He is making 50.6% of his shots from the field and 39.9% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per game.

The Suns are getting 9.7 points, 5 boards and 2.1 assists per game from Royce O'Neale.

