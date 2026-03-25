Grizzlies vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 25

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 25, 2026

Wednesday, March 25, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: FDSSE, FDSSW, and WMC-TV

The San Antonio Spurs (54-18) are heavily favored (-15.5) to build on a six-game winning streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (24-47) at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 25, 2026 at FedExForum. The game airs on FDSSE, FDSSW, and WMC-TV. The matchup's over/under is set at 235.5.

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -15.5 235.5 -1205 +750

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Spurs win (70%)

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Spurs have put together a 37-30-4 record against the spread this season.

The Grizzlies have 32 wins against the spread in 71 games this year.

This season, 32 of the Spurs' games have gone over the point total out of 71 chances.

Grizzlies games this season have eclipsed the over/under 47.9% of the time (34 out of 71 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, San Antonio has fared worse when playing at home, covering 16 times in 35 home games, and 21 times in 37 road games.

Looking at over/unders, the Spurs hit the over more often in home games, as they've exceeded the total 16 times in 35 opportunities this season (45.7%). On the road, they have hit the over 16 times in 37 opportunities (43.2%).

Memphis has performed better against the spread at home (16-18-0) than on the road (16-19-2) this season.

Grizzlies games have gone above the over/under more often at home (18 times out of 34) than away (16 of 37) this year.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 24.3 points, 3 assists and 11.2 boards.

De'Aaron Fox's numbers on the season are 18.9 points, 3.8 boards and 6.3 assists per contest, shooting 48.6% from the floor and 34.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Stephon Castle is averaging 16.5 points, 5.1 boards and 7.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Keldon Johnson's numbers on the season are 13 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 53.3% from the floor and 38.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made treys.

Julian Champagnie is averaging 11.1 points, 1.5 assists and 5.7 boards.

Grizzlies Leaders

Per game, Cam Spencer gives the Grizzlies 11.2 points, 2.6 boards and 5.4 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Jaylen Wells averages 12.5 points, 3.2 boards and 1.6 assists. He is also sinking 43.1% of his shots from the floor and 35.3% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per game.

Per game, Cedric Coward provides the Grizzlies 13.4 points, 6.2 boards and 2.8 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

GG Jackson averages 11.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He is making 49.9% of his shots from the floor and 32.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per contest.

Per game, Walter Clayton Jr. gets the Grizzlies 7.3 points, 2 boards and 3.9 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

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