Grizzlies vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 26

Grizzlies vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 26, 2024

Thursday, December 26, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: TSN and FDSSE

The Toronto Raptors (7-23) will try to stop an eight-game losing streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (20-10) on Thursday, December 26, 2024 at FedExForum as big, 12-point underdogs. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on TSN and FDSSE. The matchup's over/under is set at 238.5.

Grizzlies vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -12 238.5 -671 +490

Grizzlies vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Grizzlies win (80.7%)

Grizzlies vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Grizzlies have covered the spread 21 times in 30 games with a set spread.

The Raptors have 17 wins against the spread in 30 games this season.

Games involving the Grizzlies have hit the over 18 times this season.

Raptors games this season have eclipsed the over/under 50% of the time (15 out of 30 games with a set point total).

Memphis sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (12-5-0) than it does in road games (9-3-1).

The Grizzlies have exceeded the over/under in nine of 17 home games (52.9%). They've fared better in road games, topping the total in nine of 13 matchups (69.2%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Toronto has a better winning percentage at home (.625, 10-5-1 record) than away (.500, 7-6-1).

In terms of the over/under, Raptors games have finished over more frequently at home (10 of 16, 62.5%) than away (five of 14, 35.7%).

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 21.5 points, 1.5 assists and 5.8 rebounds.

Santi Aldama averages 13.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists, shooting 50.6% from the field and 38.8% from downtown, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Scotty Pippen Jr. is averaging 10.7 points, 3.5 boards and 5.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Ja Morant is averaging 21.3 points, 7.9 assists and 4.7 rebounds.

Desmond Bane is averaging 15.1 points, 4.8 assists and 6 boards.

Raptors Leaders

Per game, RJ Barrett provides the Raptors 23.5 points, 6.7 boards and 6.1 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Jakob Poeltl averages 15.5 points, 11 boards and 2.7 assists. He is also draining 58.9% of his shots from the field (seventh in league).

Scottie Barnes averages 19.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.2 assists. He is sinking 44.6% of his shots from the floor and 27.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per game.

The Raptors are getting 18.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Gradey Dick.

Per game, Ochai Agbaji gives the Raptors 11.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

