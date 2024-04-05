Grizzlies vs. Pistons NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 5

Grizzlies vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Friday, April 5, 2024

Friday, April 5, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: BSSE and BSDET

The Memphis Grizzlies (26-50) are just 1-point favorites as they look to break a three-game home losing streak when they take on the Detroit Pistons (13-63) on Friday, April 5, 2024 at FedExForum. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSDET. The matchup has a point total of 213.

Grizzlies vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -1 -108 -112 213 -110 -110 -112 -104

Grizzlies vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

Grizzlies vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Grizzlies have compiled a 36-39-1 record against the spread this season.

The Pistons have 37 wins against the spread in 76 games this season.

Grizzlies games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 36 times this season.

Pistons games this season have gone over the point total 37 times in 76 opportunities (48.7%).

Memphis has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 13 times in 36 games when playing at home, and it has covered 23 times in 40 games when playing on the road.

The Grizzlies have hit the over on the over/under in a lower percentage of home games (36.1%) than away games (57.5%).

Against the spread, Detroit has had better results on the road (19-17-1) than at home (18-21-0).

In terms of the over/under, Pistons games have gone over 16 of 39 times at home (41%), and 21 of 37 away (56.8%).

Grizzlies Leaders

Lamar Stevens averages 6.7 points, 3.1 boards and 0.7 assists.

Jake LaRavia is averaging 8.4 points, 1.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds.

Ja Morant averages 25.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 8.1 assists, shooting 47.1% from the floor and 27.5% from downtown, with 1.6 made treys per contest.

Maozinha Pereira is averaging 3.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.2 assists.

Wenyen Gabriel averages 3.4 points, 5 boards and 0.6 assists, shooting 36.4% from the field.

Pistons Leaders

Jalen Duren is averaging 13.6 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Pistons.

The Pistons get 15.2 points per game from Jaden Ivey, plus 3.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

The Pistons get 8.8 points per game from Ausar Thompson, plus 6.4 boards and 1.9 assists.

The Pistons get 10.9 points per game from Isaiah Stewart, plus 6.6 boards and 1.6 assists.

Per game, Marcus Sasser gives the Pistons 7.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks.

