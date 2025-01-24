Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 24

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Friday, January 24, 2025

Friday, January 24, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: NBA TV, Gulf Coast Sports, and FDSSE

A pair of hot teams square off when the Memphis Grizzlies (29-15) host the New Orleans Pelicans (12-32) on Friday, January 24, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET. The Pelicans are 11-point underdogs and will try to keep their four-game win streak going against the Grizzlies, winners of four straight. The point total is 240 in the matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -11 240 -599 +450

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Grizzlies win (84%)

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Grizzlies are 29-13-2 against the spread this season.

The Pelicans have 19 wins against the spread in 44 games this season.

Grizzlies games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 29 times this season.

Pelicans games this year have gone over the total in 25 of 44 opportunities (56.8%).

When playing at home, Memphis owns a worse record against the spread (14-7-1) compared to its ATS record on the road (15-6-1).

When playing at home, the Grizzlies eclipse the total 54.5% of the time (12 of 22 games). They hit the over more consistently in away games, topping the total in 77.3% of games (17 of 22).

This season, New Orleans is 12-12-0 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). On the road, it is 7-13-0 ATS (.350).

Looking at the over/under, Pelicans games have gone over more frequently at home (15 of 24, 62.5%) than away (10 of 20, 50%).

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 22.6 points, 6.4 boards and 2 assists, shooting 49.1% from the field and 33.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Desmond Bane is averaging 17.7 points, 5.3 assists and 5.5 rebounds.

Santi Aldama averages 12.7 points, 6.9 boards and 2.7 assists.

Scotty Pippen Jr. is averaging 9.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Ja Morant is averaging 21.1 points, 4.3 boards and 7.7 assists.

Pelicans Leaders

Per game, CJ McCollum gets the Pelicans 22.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Dejounte Murray averages 17.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 7.7 assists. He is also draining 38.4% of his shots from the floor and 30.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 treys per game.

Yves Missi averages 9.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He is sinking 56.1% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Trey Murphy III gives the Pelicans 21.6 points, 5 boards and 2.9 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Per game, Javonte Green gives the Pelicans 6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks.

