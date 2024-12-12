Grizzlies vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 13

Grizzlies vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Friday, December 13, 2024

Friday, December 13, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: FDSSE and YES

The Memphis Grizzlies (17-8) are heavily favored (-10.5) to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (10-14) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 13, 2024 at FedExForum. The contest airs on FDSSE and YES. The matchup has an over/under of 227 points.

Grizzlies vs. Nets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -10.5 227 -500 +385

Grizzlies vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Grizzlies win (72.3%)

Grizzlies vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Grizzlies have covered the spread in a game 18 times this season (18-6-1).

In the Nets' 24 games this season, they have 13 wins against the spread.

Grizzlies games have gone over the total 16 times out of 24 chances this season.

Nets games this season have gone over the total in 12 of 24 opportunities (50%).

Against the spread, Memphis has played worse at home, covering 10 times in 14 home games, and eight times in 11 road games.

Looking at point totals, the Grizzlies hit the over less consistently in home games, as they've gone over the total eight times in 14 opportunities this season (57.1%). On the road, they have hit the over eight times in 11 opportunities (72.7%).

Against the spread, Brooklyn has had better results on the road (9-3-1) than at home (4-6-1).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Nets' games have finished above the over/under at home (54.5%, six of 11) compared to away (46.2%, six of 13).

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s numbers on the season are 21.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 51.7% from the floor and 35% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made treys.

Santi Aldama averages 13.2 points, 7.5 boards and 3.2 assists, shooting 52.5% from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Scotty Pippen Jr. averages 10.7 points, 3.6 boards and 5.4 assists.

Ja Morant is averaging 21.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 8.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jake LaRavia averages 8.6 points, 4.7 boards and 3.5 assists, shooting 50.3% from the field.

Nets Leaders

Dennis Schroder averages 18.6 points for the Nets, plus 3 rebounds and 6.5 assists.

The Nets receive 18.8 points per game from Cameron Johnson, plus 4.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

Per game, Cameron Thomas gives the Nets 24.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Nic Claxton's numbers on the season are 9.8 points, 7.8 boards and 2.3 assists per game. He is draining 65% of his shots from the floor.

The Nets get 5.2 points per game from Ben Simmons, plus 5.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists.

