Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 13

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 13, 2025

Sunday, April 13, 2025 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: FDSSE, KFAA, and WMC-TV

The Memphis Grizzlies (47-34) are favored (by 5.5 points) to break a four-game home losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (39-42) on Sunday, April 13, 2025 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under of 236.5 points.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -5.5 236.5 -220 +184

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Grizzlies win (76.1%)

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Grizzlies have covered the spread 40 times in 81 games with a set spread.

The Mavericks are 38-41-2 against the spread this season.

Grizzlies games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 46 times this season.

Mavericks games this year have gone over the point total 45 times in 81 opportunities (55.6%).

Memphis has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 18 times in 40 games when playing at home, and it has covered 22 times in 41 games when playing on the road.

At home, the Grizzlies go over the over/under 52.5% of the time (21 of 40 games). They hit the over more consistently in road games, exceeding the total in 61% of games (25 of 41).

This year, Dallas is 19-20-1 at home against the spread (.475 winning percentage). On the road, it is 19-21-1 ATS (.463).

Mavericks games have gone above the over/under 45% of the time at home (18 of 40), and 65.9% of the time on the road (27 of 41).

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2 assists, shooting 48.8% from the field and 37.5% from downtown, with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Desmond Bane averages 19.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

Ja Morant averages 23.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.3 assists.

Scotty Pippen Jr. averages 9.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists, shooting 48% from the floor and 39.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Santi Aldama's numbers on the season are 12.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 48.3% from the field and 36.8% from downtown, with an average of 1.8 made treys.

Mavericks Leaders

Anthony Davis averages 24.7 points for the Mavericks, plus 11.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Spencer Dinwiddie's numbers on the season are 11.1 points, 2.7 boards and 4.4 assists per contest. He is draining 42.1% of his shots from the field and 33.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 triples.

The Mavericks are getting 14.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from P.J. Washington.

Naji Marshall averages 13.3 points, 4.8 boards and 3 assists. He is making 50.9% of his shots from the floor.

Per game, Klay Thompson gets the Mavericks 14 points, 3.4 boards and 2 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks.

