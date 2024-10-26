Grizzlies vs. Magic NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 26

Grizzlies vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024

Saturday, October 26, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSFL

The Orlando Magic (2-0) square off against the Memphis Grizzlies (1-1) as only 1.5-point favorites on Saturday, October 26, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSFL. The matchup has an over/under set at 222.5 points.

Grizzlies vs. Magic Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -1.5 -106 -114 222.5 -110 -110 -120 +102

Grizzlies vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Magic win (70.8%)

Grizzlies vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Magic compiled a 51-31-0 record against the spread last season.

Against the spread, as underdogs of 1.5 points or greater, the Grizzlies went 33-31-1 last year.

The Magic and their opponents combined to hit the over 37 out of 82 times last season.

The Grizzlies had 38 of their 82 games hit the over last year.

Orlando had a better record against the spread at home (28-13-0) than it did in road games (23-18-0) last season.

Memphis' winning percentage against the spread at home was .366 (15-25-1) last year. On the road, it was .585 (24-17-0).

Magic Leaders

Paolo Banchero averaged 22.6 points, 6.9 boards and 5.4 assists last season. He also sank 45.5% of his shots from the floor and 33.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per game.

Franz Wagner averaged 19.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game last season. He also posted 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Cole Anthony's numbers last season were 11.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He drained 43.5% of his shots from the floor and 33.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 triples.

Jalen Suggs recorded 12.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He made 47.1% of his shots from the floor and 39.7% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's stats last season included 10.1 points, 2.4 boards and 2.4 assists per contest. He drained 46% of his shots from the field and 40.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 treys.

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. collected 22.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists last season, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 32% from downtown, with 1.8 made treys per game.

Desmond Bane put up 23.7 points, 5.5 assists and 4.4 rebounds.

Santi Aldama recorded 10.7 points, 2.3 assists and 5.8 rebounds.

Vince Williams Jr.'s stats last season were 10 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 44.6% from the field and 37.8% from downtown, with an average of 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Gregory Jackson collected 14.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists, shooting 42.8% from the field and 35.7% from downtown, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

