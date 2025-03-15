Grizzlies vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 15

Grizzlies vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 15, 2025

Saturday, March 15, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: FDSSE and FDSSUN

The Miami Heat (29-36) are 7.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a three-game road losing streak when they square off against the Memphis Grizzlies (42-24) on Saturday, March 15, 2025 at FedExForum. The game airs at 8 p.m. ET on FDSSE and FDSSUN. The matchup's over/under is set at 228.

Grizzlies vs. Heat Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -7.5 228 -295 +240

Grizzlies vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Grizzlies win (74%)

Grizzlies vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Grizzlies have covered the spread 36 times over 66 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Heat are 28-34-3 this year.

Grizzlies games have gone over the total 39 times out of 65 chances this season.

Heat games this season have gone over the point total 34 times in 65 opportunities (52.3%).

Memphis has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 17 times in 34 games at home, and it has covered 19 times in 32 games when playing on the road.

When it comes to over/unders, the Grizzlies hit the over less consistently in home games, as they've exceeded the total 17 times in 34 opportunities this season (50%). In road games, they have hit the over 22 times in 32 opportunities (68.8%).

Against the spread, Miami has performed better at home (15-15-1) than on the road (13-19-2).

Heat games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (19 times out of 31) than on the road (15 of 34) this season.

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Desmond Bane averages 18.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

Ja Morant is averaging 21.8 points, 7.5 assists and 4 boards.

Scotty Pippen Jr.'s numbers on the season are 9.1 points, 3.2 boards and 4.2 assists per contest, shooting 47.1% from the field and 36% from downtown, with an average of 1 made 3-pointers.

Jaylen Wells' numbers on the season are 10.9 points, 3.3 boards and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 43.3% from the field and 36.3% from downtown, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo averages 17.6 points for the Heat, plus 10 boards and 4.4 assists.

Tyler Herro averages 23.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists. He is also draining 46.1% of his shots from the field and 36.9% from 3-point range, with 3.5 triples per game (fifth in NBA).

The Heat get 17.8 points per game from Andrew Wiggins, plus 4.6 boards and 2.5 assists.

The Heat get 11.5 points per game from Terry Rozier, plus 3.8 boards and 2.7 assists.

Duncan Robinson's numbers on the season are 11.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He is draining 43.4% of his shots from the floor and 38.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.6 triples.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.