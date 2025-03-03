Grizzlies vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 3

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Monday, March 3, 2025

Monday, March 3, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: FDSSE

The Atlanta Hawks (27-33) are 8.5-point underdogs against the Memphis Grizzlies (38-22) at FedExForum on Monday, March 3, 2025. The game tips at 8 p.m. ET on FDSSE. The over/under is 253.5 in the matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -8.5 253.5 -330 +265

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Grizzlies win (83.8%)

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Grizzlies have put together a 35-22-3 record against the spread this season.

The Hawks are 28-32-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Grizzlies games have hit the over 38 times.

Hawks games this year have gone over the point total 58.3% of the time (35 out of 60 games with a set point total).

At home, Memphis owns a worse record against the spread (17-12-1) compared to its ATS record on the road (18-10-2).

When it comes to point totals, the Grizzlies hit the over less often at home, as they've gone over the total 16 times in 30 opportunities this season (53.3%). On the road, they have hit the over 22 times in 30 opportunities (73.3%).

This year, Atlanta is 12-16-0 at home against the spread (.429 winning percentage). On the road, it is 16-16-0 ATS (.500).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Hawks' games have finished above the over/under at home (64.3%, 18 of 28) than away (53.1%, 17 of 32).

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s numbers on the season are 23.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 49.7% from the field and 36.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Desmond Bane is averaging 18.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Santi Aldama averages 12.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Ja Morant is averaging 20.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Scotty Pippen Jr.'s numbers on the season are 9 points, 3.2 boards and 4.2 assists per game, shooting 46.7% from the floor.

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young averages 23.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 11.4 assists. He is also draining 40.5% of his shots from the field and 33.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 triples per game.

Dyson Daniels' numbers on the season are 13.9 points, 5.6 boards and 4 assists per game. He is draining 47.7% of his shots from the floor and 33.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 treys.

The Hawks receive 12.5 points per game from Onyeka Okongwu, plus 8.1 boards and 2.2 assists.

Per game, Jalen Johnson gives the Hawks 18.9 points, 10 boards and 5 assists, plus 1.6 steals and 1 block.

Clint Capela's numbers on the season are 9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He is sinking 56.6% of his shots from the floor.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.