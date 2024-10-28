Grizzlies vs. Bulls NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 28

Grizzlies vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Monday, October 28, 2024

Monday, October 28, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: CHSN and FDSSE

The Memphis Grizzlies (2-1) face the Chicago Bulls (1-2) as 7.5-point favorites on Monday, October 28, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on CHSN and FDSSE. The matchup's point total is set at 233.

Grizzlies vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -7.5 -110 -110 233 -110 -110 -310 +250

Grizzlies vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bulls win (56%)

Grizzlies vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Grizzlies won 39 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover or pushing 43 times.

The Bulls' ATS record as underdogs of 7.5 points or more was 8-8 last year.

The Grizzlies and their opponents combined to hit the over 38 out of 82 times last season.

Last year, 46 of the Bulls' 82 games went over the point total.

Memphis did a better job covering the spread in away games (24-17-0) than it did in home games (15-25-1) last season.

Against the spread last year, Chicago had better results on the road (22-18-1) than at home (18-22-1).

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. posted 22.5 points last season, plus 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Per game, Desmond Bane collected 23.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists. He also delivered 1 steal and 0.5 blocks.

Santi Aldama recorded 10.7 points, 5.8 boards and 2.3 assists per contest, plus 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Vince Williams Jr. posted 10 points, 5.6 boards and 3.4 assists per game, plus 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Gregory Jackson posted 14.6 points, 4.1 boards and 1.2 assists. He made 42.8% of his shots from the field and 35.7% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per contest.

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic collected 18 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists last year, shooting 48.4% from the field and 29.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Coby White's numbers last season were 19.1 points, 4.5 boards and 5.1 assists per game, shooting 44.7% from the field and 37.6% from downtown, with an average of 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Josh Giddey recorded 12.3 points, 4.8 assists and 6.4 boards.

Ayo Dosunmu collected 12.2 points, 3.2 assists and 2.8 boards.

Jalen Smith collected 9.9 points, 5.5 boards and 1 assists. At the other end, he posted 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.