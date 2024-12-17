Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings: Head-to-Head Results and Rivalry History

Win/Loss History

Date Visitor Score Home Score 9/29/24 Minnesota Vikings 31 @ Green Bay Packers 29 12/31/23 Green Bay Packers 33 @ Minnesota Vikings 10 10/29/23 Minnesota Vikings 24 @ Green Bay Packers 10 1/1/23 Minnesota Vikings 17 @ Green Bay Packers 41 9/11/22 Green Bay Packers 7 @ Minnesota Vikings 23 1/2/22 Minnesota Vikings 10 @ Green Bay Packers 37 11/21/21 Green Bay Packers 31 @ Minnesota Vikings 34 View Full Table ChevronDown

Packers vs. Vikings Rivalry

First meeting : The Packers and Vikings first played on October 22, 1961, with the Packers winning 33-7, starting one of the most competitive rivalries in the NFL.

: The Packers and Vikings first played on October 22, 1961, with the Packers winning 33-7, starting one of the most competitive rivalries in the NFL. NFC North rivals : Both teams are part of the NFC North division, which guarantees two regular-season matchups each year, intensifying the rivalry.

: Both teams are part of the NFC North division, which guarantees two regular-season matchups each year, intensifying the rivalry. All-time series : As of 2023, the Packers and Vikings have played over 120 games against each other, with the Packers holding a slight edge in the all-time series.

: As of 2023, the Packers and Vikings have played over 120 games against each other, with the Packers holding a slight edge in the all-time series. Legendary players : The rivalry has featured numerous Hall of Fame players, including Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers for the Packers and Fran Tarkenton and Adrian Peterson for the Vikings.

: The rivalry has featured numerous Hall of Fame players, including Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers for the Packers and Fran Tarkenton and Adrian Peterson for the Vikings. Memorable 1998 season : The Vikings, led by Randall Cunningham and Randy Moss, had a dominant 1998 season, finishing 15-1 and defeating the Packers in both regular-season matchups.

: The Vikings, led by Randall Cunningham and Randy Moss, had a dominant 1998 season, finishing 15-1 and defeating the Packers in both regular-season matchups. High-stakes matchups : Many of their games have had significant playoff implications, particularly in years when both teams were competing for the NFC North title.

: Many of their games have had significant playoff implications, particularly in years when both teams were competing for the NFC North title. Packers' dominance in the 1960s : During the 1960s, the Packers dominated the Vikings, winning six consecutive matchups.

: During the 1960s, the Packers dominated the Vikings, winning six consecutive matchups. Passionate fan bases: Both teams have incredibly passionate and dedicated fan bases, making matchups between the Packers and Vikings highly anticipated events with electric atmospheres in both Lambeau Field and U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Packers-Vikings rivalry is marked by historical significance, memorable moments, and fierce competition, making it one of the most exciting matchups in the NFL.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!