NFL

Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings: Head-to-Head Results and Rivalry History

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings: Head-to-Head Results and Rivalry History

Win/Loss History

Date
Visitor
Score
Home
Score
9/29/24Minnesota Vikings31@Green Bay Packers29
12/31/23Green Bay Packers33@Minnesota Vikings10
10/29/23Minnesota Vikings24@Green Bay Packers10
1/1/23Minnesota Vikings17@Green Bay Packers41
9/11/22Green Bay Packers7@Minnesota Vikings23
1/2/22Minnesota Vikings10@Green Bay Packers37
11/21/21Green Bay Packers31@Minnesota Vikings34

Packers vs. Vikings Rivalry

  • First meeting: The Packers and Vikings first played on October 22, 1961, with the Packers winning 33-7, starting one of the most competitive rivalries in the NFL.
  • NFC North rivals: Both teams are part of the NFC North division, which guarantees two regular-season matchups each year, intensifying the rivalry.
  • All-time series: As of 2023, the Packers and Vikings have played over 120 games against each other, with the Packers holding a slight edge in the all-time series.
  • Legendary players: The rivalry has featured numerous Hall of Fame players, including Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers for the Packers and Fran Tarkenton and Adrian Peterson for the Vikings.
  • Memorable 1998 season: The Vikings, led by Randall Cunningham and Randy Moss, had a dominant 1998 season, finishing 15-1 and defeating the Packers in both regular-season matchups.
  • High-stakes matchups: Many of their games have had significant playoff implications, particularly in years when both teams were competing for the NFC North title.
  • Packers' dominance in the 1960s: During the 1960s, the Packers dominated the Vikings, winning six consecutive matchups.
  • Passionate fan bases: Both teams have incredibly passionate and dedicated fan bases, making matchups between the Packers and Vikings highly anticipated events with electric atmospheres in both Lambeau Field and U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Packers-Vikings rivalry is marked by historical significance, memorable moments, and fierce competition, making it one of the most exciting matchups in the NFL.

