Green Bay Packers Odds to Win 2025 Super Bowl

The Green Bay Packers' current odds to win the Super Bowl (+1900) rank them seventh in the league. In terms of reaching the postseason, they are priced at -481.

Packers Postseason Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1900 (Bet $100 to win $1,900)

+1900 (Bet $100 to win $1,900) Preseason Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800 (Bet $100 to win $1,800)

+1800 (Bet $100 to win $1,800) Odds to Make the Playoffs: -481 (Bet $481 to win $100)

-481 (Bet $481 to win $100) Odds to Win the NFC North: +1200 (Bet $100 to win $1,200)

Packers Stats Insights

The Packers rank 12th in total defense this season (327.1 yards allowed per game), but they've been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 388.1 total yards per game.

From an offensive standpoint, the Packers rank eighth in the NFL with 25 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 10th in points allowed (327.1 points allowed per contest).

Green Bay is totaling 238.2 passing yards per game on offense, which ranks them ninth in the NFL. The defense ranks 13th, surrendering 207.5 passing yards per contest.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Packers have been a top-five unit in terms of rushing yards, ranking fourth-best in the NFL by putting up 149.9 per game. They rank 14th on defense (119.6 rushing yards allowed per game).

Green Bay ranks 22nd in third-down efficiency (36.6%) on offense and 13th in third-down percentage allowed (36.1%) on defense this season.

The Packers sport the 12th-ranked defense this year in terms of yards per play (5.6 yards per play allowed), and they've been more effective on offense, ranking fourth-best with 6.4 yards per play.

Green Bay ranks seventh in the NFL with a +5 turnover margin after forcing 19 turnovers (fifth in the NFL) and committing 14 (20th in the NFL).

Packers Betting Insights

Oddsmakers rate the Packers lower (seventh-best in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (fourth-best).

The Packers have slightly worse odds to win the Super Bowl now, from +1800 at the start of the season to +1900.

The Packers' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 5%.

The Packers' chances of making the postseason, based on their odds, are 82.8%.

Packers Leaders

Jordan Love has thrown for 2,081 yards (260.1 ypg) to lead Green Bay, completing 62.3% of his passes and tossing 16 touchdown passes compared to 11 interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Josh Jacobs, has carried the ball 176 times for 838 yards (83.8 per game), scoring four times. He's also caught 23 passes for 186 yards and one touchdown.

Jacobs' game status for Sunday's Week 12 matchup against the 49ers is unknown.

Jayden Reed's team-high 643 yards as a receiver have come on 38 catches (out of 49 targets) with four touchdowns.

Romeo Doubs has put up a 429-yard season with two touchdowns, reeling in 31 passes on 47 targets.

Rashan Gary paces the team with 3.5 sacks, and also has 4.0 TFL and 30 tackles.

Xavier McKinney has picked off a team-leading six passes. He also has 49 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and seven passes defended to his name.

Every Team's Odds to Win the Super Bowl