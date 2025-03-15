Grand Canyon vs Utah Valley Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for WAC Tournament Championship

The No. 2 seed Grand Canyon Antelopes (24-7, 13-3 WAC) will aim to earn the WAC championship and a guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament when they face off with the No. 1 Utah Valley Wolverines (24-7, 15-1 WAC) on Saturday at 11:40 p.m. ET.

Grand Canyon vs. Utah Valley Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 15, 2025

Saturday, March 15, 2025 Game time: 11:40 p.m. ET

11:40 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Arena: Orleans Arena

Grand Canyon vs. Utah Valley Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Grand Canyon win (57.2%)

Check out the betting insights and trends below before making a bet on Saturday's Grand Canyon-Utah Valley spread (Grand Canyon -3.5) or over/under (142.5 points).

Grand Canyon vs. Utah Valley: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Grand Canyon has put together an 11-18-0 ATS record so far this year.

Utah Valley has compiled an 18-11-0 record against the spread this season.

Grand Canyon (9-16) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 3.5 points or more this season (36%) than Utah Valley (2-4) does as a 3.5+-point underdog (33.3%).

Against the spread, the Antelopes have fared better at home, covering six times in 15 home games, and two times in nine road games.

The Wolverines have been better against the spread at home (10-0-0) than away (7-9-0) this season.

Grand Canyon's record against the spread in conference action is 8-9-0.

Utah Valley's WAC record against the spread is 13-4-0.

Grand Canyon vs. Utah Valley: Moneyline Betting Stats

Grand Canyon has been victorious in 22, or 78.6%, of the 28 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Antelopes have a win-loss record of 21-5 when favored by -162 or better by bookmakers this year.

Utah Valley has gone 5-5 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer, the Wolverines have a record of 2-4 (33.3%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Grand Canyon has a 61.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Grand Canyon vs. Utah Valley Head-to-Head Comparison

Grand Canyon averages 79 points per game (59th in college basketball) while allowing 68.8 per contest (79th in college basketball). It has a +315 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 10.2 points per game.

JaKobe Coles' 14.6 points per game lead Grand Canyon and are 305th in the nation.

Utah Valley outscores opponents by 8.6 points per game (posting 76.3 points per game, 110th in college basketball, and allowing 67.7 per contest, 57th in college basketball) and has a +265 scoring differential.

Dominick Nelson leads Utah Valley, recording 15.2 points per game (246th in college basketball).

The 34.8 rebounds per game the Antelopes average rank 43rd in college basketball, and are 4.3 more than the 30.5 their opponents grab per contest.

Duke Brennan leads the team with 9.3 rebounds per game (19th in college basketball action).

The Wolverines rank 27th in college basketball at 35.6 rebounds per game. That's 5.8 more than the 29.8 their opponents average.

Carter Welling tops the team with 6.1 rebounds per game (297th in college basketball).

Grand Canyon averages 96.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (149th in college basketball), and allows 84.2 points per 100 possessions (11th in college basketball).

The Wolverines average 97.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (124th in college basketball), and allow 86.8 points per 100 possessions (29th in college basketball).

