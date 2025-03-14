Grand Canyon vs Cal Baptist Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for WAC Tournament

The No. 2 seed Grand Canyon Antelopes (24-7, 13-3 WAC) will hit the court in the WAC tournament against the No. 3 seed Cal Baptist Lancers (17-14, 9-7 WAC), Friday at 11:30 p.m. ET live on ESPN+.

Game day: Friday, March 14, 2025

Grand Canyon vs. Cal Baptist Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 14, 2025

Friday, March 14, 2025 Game time: 11:30 p.m. ET

11:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Arena: Orleans Arena

Grand Canyon vs. Cal Baptist Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Grand Canyon win (74.1%)

Grand Canyon is an 8.5-point favorite over Cal Baptist on Friday and the total is set at 141.5 points. Here's a few betting trends and insights before making an informed wager on the matchup.

Grand Canyon vs. Cal Baptist: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Grand Canyon has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 18 times.

Cal Baptist has covered 11 times in 31 matchups with a spread this year.

When the spread is set as 8.5 or more this season, Grand Canyon (8-12) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (40%) than Cal Baptist (3-1) does as the underdog (75%).

The Antelopes own a better record against the spread in home games (6-9-0) than they do in away games (2-7-0).

The Lancers' winning percentage against the spread at home is .250 (4-12-0). Away, it is .500 (6-6-0).

Grand Canyon is 8-9-0 against the spread in conference games this year.

Cal Baptist's WAC record against the spread is 7-10-0.

Grand Canyon vs. Cal Baptist: Moneyline Betting Stats

Grand Canyon has been the moneyline favorite in 28 games this season and has come away with the win 22 times (78.6%) in those contests.

This year, the Antelopes have won 18 of 19 games when listed as at least -400 or better on the moneyline.

Cal Baptist has won one of the nine games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (11.1%).

The Lancers have played four times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +310 or longer, and fell in each game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Grand Canyon has a 80% chance of pulling out a win.

Grand Canyon vs. Cal Baptist Head-to-Head Comparison

Grand Canyon's +315 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 79 points per game (59th in college basketball) while allowing 68.8 per contest (79th in college basketball).

JaKobe Coles paces Grand Canyon, putting up 14.6 points per game (306th in the nation).

Cal Baptist's +48 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 71.4 points per game (249th in college basketball) while giving up 69.9 per contest (114th in college basketball).

Dominique Daniels Jr.'s team-leading 19.6 points per game rank him 28th in college basketball.

The 34.8 rebounds per game the Antelopes average rank 44th in the nation, and are 4.3 more than the 30.5 their opponents grab per outing.

Duke Brennan is 19th in college basketball play with 9.3 rebounds per game to lead the Antelopes.

The Lancers are 108th in the nation at 33.2 rebounds per game. That's 2.6 more than the 30.6 their opponents average.

Kendal Coleman tops the Lancers with 8.3 rebounds per game (49th in college basketball).

Grand Canyon ranks 149th in college basketball by averaging 96.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 11th in college basketball, allowing 84.2 points per 100 possessions.

The Lancers rank 275th in college basketball averaging 92.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 99th, allowing 90.3 points per 100 possessions.

