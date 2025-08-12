Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Betting Odds: What Will Be Announced on the "New Heights" Pod?

Taylor Swift is set to join Travis and Jason Kelce on their “New Heights” podcast this Wednesday, August 13th.

A teaser video for the episode has already revealed that Swift will be releasing her 12th studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl," though no further details have been shared.

Fans are buzzing with speculation about what else might be announced during the podcast episode -- ranging from an album release date or a new tour, to a possible engagement between Swift and Travis Kelce.

Meanwhile, FanDuel Sportsbook Canada is offering odds on several Taylor/Travis-related markets. Check out the latest betting lines as of August 12th below.

"The Life of a Showgirl" (Taylor Swift) Release Date Betting Odds

Settled on the official date "The Life of a Showgirl."

"The Life of a Showgirl" (Taylor Swift) Release Date Odds August 31st or Before +3500 September 1st - September 14th +750 September 15th - September 30th +900 October 1st - October 14th -105 October 15th - October 31st +300 November 1st - November 14th +750 November 14th - November 30th +2200 View Full Table ChevronDown

Will Taylor Swift Announce the TS12 Album Release Date on the "New Heights" Podcast?

Settled on if Taylor Swift announces the date of her new album on the New Heights podcast episode on August 13th, 2025.

Will Taylor Swift announce the TS12 Album release date on the "New Heights" Podcast? Odds Yes -450 No +270

Total YouTube Views in 24 Hours - New Heights Episode on August 13th

Settled on the total YouTube views at at 7:00 pm on August 14th from the New Heights podcast episode with Taylor Swift. Verified by @newheightshow channel.

Total YouTube Views in 24 Hours - New Heights Ep. Aug 13th Odds 500,001 - 600,000 +225 600,001 - 700,000 +270 400,001 - 500,000 +440 700,001 - 800,000 +610 800,000 or more +790 300,001 - 400,000 +790 300,000 or less +3500

Will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Announce Their Engagement on "New Heights" Podcast?

Settled "yes" if Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce confirm they are engaged on the New Heights podcast episode on August 13th, 2025.

Will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce their engagement on "New Heights" Podcast? Odds No -330 Yes +210

Will Taylor Swift Announce a New Tour on the "New Heights" Podcast?

If Taylor Swift confirms a Tour (2 or more shows) for her new album on the New Heights podcast episode on August 13th, 2025.

Will Taylor Swift announce a new tour on the "New Heights" Podcast? Odds Yes +750 No -1500

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.