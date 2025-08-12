FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
    Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Betting Odds: What Will Be Announced on the "New Heights" Pod?

    Gabby Robles
    Gabby Robles

    Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Betting Odds: What Will Be Announced on the "New Heights" Pod?

    Taylor Swift is set to join Travis and Jason Kelce on their “New Heights” podcast this Wednesday, August 13th.

    A teaser video for the episode has already revealed that Swift will be releasing her 12th studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl," though no further details have been shared.

    Fans are buzzing with speculation about what else might be announced during the podcast episode -- ranging from an album release date or a new tour, to a possible engagement between Swift and Travis Kelce.

    Meanwhile, FanDuel Sportsbook Canada is offering odds on several Taylor/Travis-related markets. Check out the latest betting lines as of August 12th below.

    "The Life of a Showgirl" (Taylor Swift) Release Date Betting Odds

    Settled on the official date "The Life of a Showgirl."

    "The Life of a Showgirl" (Taylor Swift) Release Date
    Odds
    August 31st or Before+3500
    September 1st - September 14th+750
    September 15th - September 30th+900
    October 1st - October 14th-105
    October 15th - October 31st+300
    November 1st - November 14th+750
    November 14th - November 30th+2200

    Will Taylor Swift Announce the TS12 Album Release Date on the "New Heights" Podcast?

    Settled on if Taylor Swift announces the date of her new album on the New Heights podcast episode on August 13th, 2025.

    Will Taylor Swift announce the TS12 Album release date on the "New Heights" Podcast?
    Odds
    Yes-450
    No+270

    Total YouTube Views in 24 Hours - New Heights Episode on August 13th

    Settled on the total YouTube views at at 7:00 pm on August 14th from the New Heights podcast episode with Taylor Swift. Verified by @newheightshow channel.

    Total YouTube Views in 24 Hours - New Heights Ep. Aug 13th
    Odds
    500,001 - 600,000+225
    600,001 - 700,000+270
    400,001 - 500,000+440
    700,001 - 800,000+610
    800,000 or more+790
    300,001 - 400,000+790
    300,000 or less+3500

    Will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Announce Their Engagement on "New Heights" Podcast?

    Settled "yes" if Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce confirm they are engaged on the New Heights podcast episode on August 13th, 2025.

    Will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce their engagement on "New Heights" Podcast?
    Odds
    No-330
    Yes+210

    Will Taylor Swift Announce a New Tour on the "New Heights" Podcast?

    If Taylor Swift confirms a Tour (2 or more shows) for her new album on the New Heights podcast episode on August 13th, 2025.

    Will Taylor Swift announce a new tour on the "New Heights" Podcast?
    Odds
    Yes+750
    No-1500

    The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

