Gonzaga vs UConn Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 14

The UConn Huskies (7-3) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-2) on December 14, 2024 at Madison Square Garden.

Gonzaga vs. UConn Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 14, 2024

Saturday, December 14, 2024 Game time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Arena: Madison Square Garden

Gonzaga vs. UConn Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UConn win (51.6%)

Read these betting insights and trends before you bet on Saturday's Gonzaga-UConn spread (Gonzaga -3.5) or over/under (151.5 points).

Gonzaga vs. UConn: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Gonzaga has compiled a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season.

UConn has put together a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season.

In home games last season, the Bulldogs sported a worse record against the spread (6-8-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (6-4-0).

Against the spread last season, the Huskies had better results away (7-4-0) than at home (9-7-0).

Gonzaga vs. UConn: Moneyline Betting Stats

Gonzaga has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in eight games this year and has walked away with the win six times (75%) in those games.

This season, the Bulldogs have been victorious six times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -152 or shorter on the moneyline.

UConn has been the moneyline underdog only one other time so far this season, a game it won.

The Huskies have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +126 or longer.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Gonzaga has a 60.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Gonzaga vs. UConn Head-to-Head Comparison

Gonzaga is outscoring opponents by 21.4 points per game with a +193 scoring differential overall. It puts up 90.2 points per game (third in college basketball) and gives up 68.8 per outing (130th in college basketball).

Graham Ike's team-leading 15.3 points per game ranks 226th in college basketball.

UConn is outscoring opponents by 19.9 points per game, with a +199 scoring differential overall. It puts up 84.2 points per game (34th in college basketball) and gives up 64.3 per contest (36th in college basketball).

UConn's leading scorer, Alex Karaban, ranks 137th in college basketball, averaging 16.5 points per game.

The Bulldogs win the rebound battle by 8.5 boards on average. They record 37.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 35th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 28.7 per contest.

Ike averages 7.0 rebounds per game (ranking 168th in college basketball) to lead the Bulldogs.

The Huskies prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 10.1 boards. They are recording 34.4 rebounds per game (112th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 24.3.

Tarris Reed, Jr.'s 8.2 rebounds per game lead the Huskies and rank 60th in college basketball.

Gonzaga ranks fifth in college basketball by averaging 110.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 59th in college basketball, allowing 84.4 points per 100 possessions.

The Huskies rank second in college basketball averaging 112.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 87th, allowing 86.0 points per 100 possessions.

