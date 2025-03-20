Gonzaga vs Georgia Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament First Round

The No. 8 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (25-8) and the No. 9 seed Georgia Bulldogs (20-12) will meet on Thursday at 4:35 p.m. ET in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The contest airs on TBS.

Gonzaga vs. Georgia Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 20, 2025

Thursday, March 20, 2025 Game time: 4:35 p.m. ET

4:35 p.m. ET TV channel: TBS

TBS Location: Wichita, Kansas

Wichita, Kansas Arena: INTRUST Bank Arena

Gonzaga vs. Georgia Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Gonzaga win (67.2%)

Here's a look at some betting trends for Gonzaga (-6.5) versus Georgia on Thursday. The over/under is set at 150.5 points for this game.

Gonzaga vs. Georgia: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Gonzaga is 14-19-0 ATS this season.

Georgia has put together a 17-15-0 record against the spread this year.

Georgia covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point underdog or more 44.4% of the time. That's more often than Gonzaga covers as a favorite of 6.5 or more (42.9%).

At home, the Gonzaga Bulldogs sport a worse record against the spread (4-10-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (6-4-0).

The Georgia Bulldogs have been better against the spread at home (12-6-0) than away (4-6-0) this year.

Gonzaga vs. Georgia: Moneyline Betting Stats

Gonzaga has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 29 games this year and has walked away with the win 21 times (72.4%) in those games.

This season, the Gonzaga Bulldogs have come away with a win 19 times in 23 chances when named as a favorite of at least -275 or shorter on the moneyline.

Georgia has won 28.6% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (4-10).

The Georgia Bulldogs have a record of 1-5 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +220 or longer (16.7%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Gonzaga has a 73.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Gonzaga vs. Georgia Head-to-Head Comparison

Gonzaga outscores opponents by 17 points per game (scoring 86.6 per game to rank second in college basketball while allowing 69.6 per outing to rank 98th in college basketball) and has a +561 scoring differential overall.

Graham Ike leads Gonzaga, recording 17.1 points per game (107th in the country).

Georgia's +200 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 75.6 points per game (126th in college basketball) while allowing 69.3 per contest (94th in college basketball).

Georgia's leading scorer, Asa Newell, is 239th in the nation, putting up 15.3 points per game.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs prevail in the rebound battle by an average of six boards. They are grabbing 34.9 rebounds per game (36th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 28.9 per contest.

Ike averages 7.5 rebounds per game (ranking 106th in college basketball) to lead the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Georgia Bulldogs are 113th in college basketball at 33.1 rebounds per game. That's 4.3 more than the 28.8 their opponents average.

Newell is 195th in the country with 6.8 rebounds per game, leading the Georgia Bulldogs.

Gonzaga ranks second in college basketball by averaging 108.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 39th in college basketball, allowing 87.4 points per 100 possessions.

The Georgia Bulldogs rank 148th in college basketball with 96.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 66th defensively with 88.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

