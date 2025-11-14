Gonzaga vs Arizona State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 14

The Gonzaga Bulldogs (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Arizona State Sun Devils (2-0) on November 14, 2025 at Desert Financial Arena.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Gonzaga vs. Arizona State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, November 14, 2025

Friday, November 14, 2025 Game time: 11 p.m. ET

11 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Arena: Desert Financial Arena

Gonzaga vs. Arizona State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Gonzaga win (75%)

Before you place a wager on Gonzaga-Arizona State contest (in which Gonzaga is a 13.5-point favorite and the total is set at 161.5 points), here are some betting insights and trends for Friday's game.

Gonzaga vs. Arizona State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Gonzaga compiled a 16-19-0 record against the spread last season.

Arizona State went 16-16-0 ATS last season.

Gonzaga covered the spread when it was a 13.5-point favorite or more 35% of the time last season. That's less often than Arizona State covered as an underdog of 13.5 or more (15%).

Against the spread last year, the Bulldogs performed worse when played at home, covering four times in 14 home games, and six times in 10 road games.

Against the spread last season, the Sun Devils had better results on the road (7-4-0) than at home (3-10-0).

Gonzaga vs. Arizona State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Gonzaga won 22 of the 30 games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (73.3%).

The Bulldogs finished 14-2 last year (winning 87.5% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -1250 or shorter.

Last season, Arizona State was the underdog 24 times and won seven, or 29.2%, of those games.

Last season, the Sun Devils were at least a +740 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.

Gonzaga has a 92.6% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Gonzaga vs. Arizona State Head-to-Head Comparison

On offense, Gonzaga was the second-best team in the nation (86.4 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 107th (69.9 points allowed per game).

On the glass, Gonzaga was 47th in the nation in rebounds (34.6 per game) last year. It was 47th in rebounds allowed (28.9 per game).

Gonzaga was best in college basketball in assists (19.7 per game) last season.

In terms of turnovers, Gonzaga was 25th-best in college basketball in committing them (9.3 per game) last year. It was 140th in forcing them (11.7 per game).

Arizona State put up 74.1 points per game (165th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while surrendering 76.8 points per contest (310th-ranked).

Arizona State ranked 300th in college basketball with 29.9 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 318th with 33.7 rebounds allowed per contest.

Arizona State ranked 241st in college basketball with 12.8 assists per contest.

Arizona State committed 12 turnovers per game (259th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 10.8 turnovers per contest (225th-ranked).

