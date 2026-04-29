FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Kentucky Derby

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

Explore Golf

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Golf

Golf Odds: Cadillac Championship First Round Leader Odds for This Week

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

Subscribe to our newsletter

Golf Odds: Cadillac Championship First Round Leader Odds for This Week

The PGA Tour tees it up this week at the Cadillac Championship in Miami.

What does the First Round Leader market look like for Thursday?

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

First Round Leader Odds This Week: Cadillac Championship

Full Cadillac Championship odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Player
Odds
Scottie Scheffler+1000
Cameron Young+1900
Chris Gotterup+2500
Collin Morikawa+2500
Min Woo Lee+2700
Patrick Cantlay+2700
Jake Knapp+2700

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You'll receive $250 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more golf betting opportunities? Check out all the golf odds and markets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup