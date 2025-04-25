Golden Knights vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4

The Vegas Golden Knights are among the NHL squads in action on Saturday, up against the Minnesota Wild.

Golden Knights vs Wild Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (50-22-10) vs. Minnesota Wild (45-30-7)

Date: Saturday, April 26, 2025

Saturday, April 26, 2025 Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Venue: Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota Coverage: TBS

Golden Knights vs Wild Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-154) Wild (+128) 5.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Wild Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Golden Knights win (57.5%)

Golden Knights vs Wild Puck Line

The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals (+154 to cover). Minnesota, the underdog, is -192.

Golden Knights vs Wild Over/Under

The Golden Knights-Wild game on April 26 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -118 and the under is -104.

Golden Knights vs Wild Moneyline

Vegas is a -154 favorite on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +128 underdog at home.

