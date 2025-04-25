NHL
Golden Knights vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4
The Vegas Golden Knights are among the NHL squads in action on Saturday, up against the Minnesota Wild.
Golden Knights vs Wild Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (50-22-10) vs. Minnesota Wild (45-30-7)
- Date: Saturday, April 26, 2025
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Venue: Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Coverage: TBS
Golden Knights vs Wild Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-154)
|Wild (+128)
|5.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Wild Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Golden Knights win (57.5%)
Prediction: Golden Knights win (57.5%)
Golden Knights vs Wild Puck Line
- The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals (+154 to cover). Minnesota, the underdog, is -192.
Golden Knights vs Wild Over/Under
- The Golden Knights-Wild game on April 26 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -118 and the under is -104.
Golden Knights vs Wild Moneyline
- Vegas is a -154 favorite on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +128 underdog at home.