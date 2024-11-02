Golden Knights vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 2

The NHL slate on Saturday includes the Vegas Golden Knights facing the Utah Hockey Club.

Golden Knights vs Utah Hockey Club Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (7-3-1) vs. Utah Hockey Club (5-4-2)

Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024

Saturday, November 2, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Utah Hockey Club Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-164) Utah Hockey Club (+136) 6.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Golden Knights win (65.2%)

Golden Knights vs Utah Hockey Club Puck Line

The Utah Hockey Club are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Golden Knights. The Utah Hockey Club are -180 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are +146.

Golden Knights vs Utah Hockey Club Over/Under

Golden Knights versus Utah Hockey Club on November 2 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -102 and the under -120.

Golden Knights vs Utah Hockey Club Moneyline

Utah is a +136 underdog on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -164 favorite at home.

