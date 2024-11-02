Golden Knights vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 2
The NHL slate on Saturday includes the Vegas Golden Knights facing the Utah Hockey Club.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Golden Knights vs Utah Hockey Club Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (7-3-1) vs. Utah Hockey Club (5-4-2)
- Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
- Coverage: ESPN+
Golden Knights vs Utah Hockey Club Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-164)
|Utah Hockey Club (+136)
|6.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Golden Knights win (65.2%)
Golden Knights vs Utah Hockey Club Puck Line
- The Utah Hockey Club are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Golden Knights. The Utah Hockey Club are -180 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are +146.
Golden Knights vs Utah Hockey Club Over/Under
- Golden Knights versus Utah Hockey Club on November 2 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -102 and the under -120.
Golden Knights vs Utah Hockey Club Moneyline
- Utah is a +136 underdog on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -164 favorite at home.