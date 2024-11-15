Golden Knights vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 15
The NHL's Friday schedule includes the Vegas Golden Knights facing the Utah Hockey Club.
Golden Knights vs Utah Hockey Club Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (10-4-2) vs. Utah Hockey Club (7-6-3)
- Date: Friday, November 15, 2024
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- Coverage: ESPN+
Golden Knights vs Utah Hockey Club Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-126)
|Utah Hockey Club (+105)
|6.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Golden Knights win (55.8%)
Golden Knights vs Utah Hockey Club Puck Line
- The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals (+198 to cover). Utah, the underdog, is -250.
Golden Knights vs Utah Hockey Club Over/Under
- Golden Knights versus Utah Hockey Club on November 15 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +106 and the under -130.
Golden Knights vs Utah Hockey Club Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Golden Knights-Utah Hockey Club, Vegas is the favorite at -126, and Utah is +105 playing at home.