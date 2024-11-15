Golden Knights vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 15

The NHL's Friday schedule includes the Vegas Golden Knights facing the Utah Hockey Club.

Golden Knights vs Utah Hockey Club Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (10-4-2) vs. Utah Hockey Club (7-6-3)

Date: Friday, November 15, 2024

Friday, November 15, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Utah Hockey Club Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-126) Utah Hockey Club (+105) 6.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Golden Knights win (55.8%)

Golden Knights vs Utah Hockey Club Puck Line

The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals (+198 to cover). Utah, the underdog, is -250.

Golden Knights vs Utah Hockey Club Over/Under

Golden Knights versus Utah Hockey Club on November 15 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +106 and the under -130.

Golden Knights vs Utah Hockey Club Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Golden Knights-Utah Hockey Club, Vegas is the favorite at -126, and Utah is +105 playing at home.

