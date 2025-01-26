Golden Knights vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 26

The NHL's Sunday slate includes the Vegas Golden Knights taking on the Florida Panthers.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Golden Knights vs Panthers Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (30-15-4) vs. Florida Panthers (28-18-3)

Date: Sunday, January 26, 2025

Sunday, January 26, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Panthers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-126) Panthers (+105) 5.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Golden Knights win (51.9%)

Golden Knights vs Panthers Puck Line

The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals. The Golden Knights are +198 to cover the spread, with the Panthers being -250.

Golden Knights vs Panthers Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Golden Knights-Panthers on January 26, with the over at -128 and the under at +104.

Golden Knights vs Panthers Moneyline

Vegas is a -126 favorite on the moneyline, while Florida is a +105 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!