NHL
Golden Knights vs Mammoth NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5
NHL action on Wednesday includes the Vegas Golden Knights facing the Utah Mammoth.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Golden Knights vs Mammoth Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17) vs. Utah Mammoth (43-33-6)
- Date: Wednesday, April 29, 2026
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
- Coverage: TNT
Golden Knights vs Mammoth Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-164)
|Mammoth (+136)
|5.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Mammoth Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Golden Knights win (56.2%)
Golden Knights vs Mammoth Puck Line
- The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals against the Mammoth. The Golden Knights are +142 to cover the spread, while the Mammoth are -176.
Golden Knights vs Mammoth Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Golden Knights-Mammoth on April 29, with the over at -130 and the under at +106.
Golden Knights vs Mammoth Moneyline
- The Golden Knights vs Mammoth moneyline has Vegas as a -164 favorite, while Utah is a +136 underdog on the road.