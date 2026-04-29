Golden Knights vs Mammoth NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

NHL action on Wednesday includes the Vegas Golden Knights facing the Utah Mammoth.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17) vs. Utah Mammoth (43-33-6)

Date: Wednesday, April 29, 2026

Wednesday, April 29, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Coverage: TNT

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-164) Mammoth (+136) 5.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Golden Knights win (56.2%)

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Puck Line

The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals against the Mammoth. The Golden Knights are +142 to cover the spread, while the Mammoth are -176.

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Golden Knights-Mammoth on April 29, with the over at -130 and the under at +106.

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Moneyline

The Golden Knights vs Mammoth moneyline has Vegas as a -164 favorite, while Utah is a +136 underdog on the road.

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